Shandong Heavy Industry - Weichai Power Hosts Third Global Partner Conference and Southeast Asia (Jakarta) New Product Exhibition

Collaborating to Maximize Value for Customers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 23rd, Shandong Heavy Industry - Weichai Power hosted its 3rd Global Partner Conference and the Southeast Asia New Product Exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event expects the participation from over 1,000 distributors and key clients across Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and beyond.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, has been a key market for Shandong Heavy Industry for more than three decades. The country will be the third stop for Shandong Heavy Industry - Weichai Power's Global Partner Conference, following similar events recently held in Central Asia and the Middle East. The conference aims to explore new avenues for international collaboration, set up a new regional framework for mutual benefits, and identify opportunities for further development. Tan Xuguang, chairman and general manager of Shandong Heavy Industry Group and chairman of Weichai Power, plans to be present to honor 14 strategic partners with awards and deliver the keynote speech "Collaborating to Create Higher Value for Customers". The speech outlined his commitments to customers: maximizing product lifecycle value to boost profitability, ensuring highest product uptime, and delivering unmatched, prompt customer service, while also enhancing products with the latest advancements in technology, safety features, comfort, and environmental sustainability.

Shandong Heavy Industry Group, headquartered in Jinan, China, is a key player in the global industrial equipment sector, boasting an annual revenue USD 72 billion. The group owns several well-known brands including Weichai Power, China National Heavy Duty Truck, SHACMAN, Weichai Lovol Intelligent Agricultural Technology, Shantui Construction Machinery and Zhongtong Bus. Additionally, it holds significant stakes in several prominent international entities including Italy's Ferretti, Germany's KION Group and Linde Hydraulics, the US's Dematic and PSI, and France's Moteurs Baudouin. Operating across six key segments—power systems, commercial vehicles, agricultural equipment, construction machinery, smart logistics, and marine transportation equipment—Shandong Heavy Industry has established technology innovation centers in more than 10 countries worldwide, providing product and service solutions to over 150 countries and regions. Its heavy engines, heavy-duty transmissions, heavy trucks, industrial forklifts, and luxury yachts lead globally in technology and sales.

In recent years, Shandong Heavy Industry has increased its investment in the Southeast Asian market, creating value for the region's customers while delivering mutually beneficial growth. The company has achieved a notable milestone, with engine sales surpassing 100,000 units and heavy truck exports exceeding 110,000 units in nearly five years, placing it at the forefront among Chinese brands. During the conference, Shandong Heavy Industry formally signed new agreements with Indonesia's MNC Group and Meratus through its China National Heavy Duty Truck division, in a move designed to strengthen its financial leasing and manufacturing footprint in Southeast Asia.

The New Product Exhibition was held concurrently to the Global Partner Conference, with more than ten subsidiaries showcasing their flagship products and latest technologies, demonstrating world-class product competitiveness. The showcase will highlight the company's cutting-edge heavy trucks, electric buses, agricultural equipment, and powertrains, offering customized solutions that cater to the diverse and specific needs of its global clientele.

Jakarta holds special importance to Mr. Tan as it is where he began his career in international trade some 33 years ago. He reflected on this significant life event in his speech. The speech underscored the Shandong Heavy Industry's commitment to forging strong partnerships, engaging with local markets, exploring new opportunities, and amplifying its line-up of brands on the international stage, articulating a vision of cooperation that promotes shared growth and benefits across the global ecosystem.

SOURCE Shandong Heavy Industry Group; Weichai Power Co.,Ltd