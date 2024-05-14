Shandong Showcases Yellow River Culture at Foire de Paris 2024

PARIS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Shandian News reports.

The 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France is being celebrated in style at the 2024 Foire de Paris (Paris Fair), running from May 1st to 12th. A series of events highlight the deepening cultural exchange between the two nations, with a particular focus on the Yellow River, the cradle of Chinese civilization.

Shandong Showcases Yellow River Culture

Shandong, a leading Chinese province in economic and cultural influence, takes center stage with its Yellow River Culture Exhibition, organized in collaboration with the China Public Relations Association, the Information Office of Shandong Provincial People's Government, Shandong Radio and Television Station, and Shandong International Communication Center.

The exhibition showcases the remarkable advancements in ecological preservation and high-standard development along the Yellow River. Visitors are immersed in the river's rich history and vibrant present. Bilingual documentaries and short videos like "Life at the Yellow River Delta" and "Gently Tell the Story of the Yellow River" captivate audiences.

On May 4th, the theme event "When the Yellow River meets the Seine" debuted at the Chinese Culture Exhibition Area, showcasing exquisite cultural products, intangible cultural heritage, and captivating documentaries from nine provinces along the Yellow River. This event, presented by Shandong International Communication Center and Shandian News, utilizes video, physical exhibits, and global live broadcasts to unveil the ecological conservation and sustainable development efforts within the Yellow River basin, offering a glimpse into the unique charm of China's mother river.

60 years on the Lunar calendar is called "Jia Zi", symbolizing a fresh beginning. With joint efforts, China and France will develop deeper cooperation and blaze a more prosperous path, unlocking full potential of international friendship.

SOURCE Shandian News