Shandong University Joins the Ranks of Prestigious Universities in China to Acquire Gale Scholar

Shandong University is one of the highest ranking universities in China, and one of the first members of Project 211 and Project 985 , two state projects to support the development of the country's best universities.

"Since its founding nearly 120 years ago, Shandong University has attached great importance to the research and study of western culture," said Director Zhao Xingshen of Shandong University Library. "Gale's primary sources gathered from many world-renowned institutions in Europe and America can support many disciplines with their wealth of content. Introducing these academic resources into our teaching and research activities will continue Shandong University's academic tradition of disseminating its humanities and social sciences research to the world. Consequently, Gale Scholar is destined to have a positive and far-reaching impact. We are very pleased to join the community of Gale Scholar institutions in China and look forward to further collaboration with Gale."

The Gale Scholar program enables Shandong University to enhance its current holdings with Gale Primary Sources, which have been core to the collection-building strategies of institutions in North America and Europe for many years. By granting immediate access to these collections, the Gale Scholar program supports the university's mission to grow its research output, improve student outcomes and attract the best and brightest in their fields – both at the researcher and postgraduate levels.

"We're delighted to welcome Shandong University to the Gale Scholar program," said Terry Robinson, senior vice president and managing director of Gale International. "The university library's decision to invest in the program reflects its ongoing commitment to foster world-leading research, while strengthening its position as a regional hub of learning."

Gale Scholar provides Shandong University researchers with access to curated digital collections of books, maps, photographs, newspapers, periodicals and manuscripts from some of the world's well-known libraries like: the University of Oxford, Harvard University and the British Library.

Acclaimed Gale Primary Sources series in the university's program include:

The richness of this content is harnessed by powerful search technology that empowers researchers and students to discover new research connections through a single search environment. A newly launched Gale Scholar landing page in both English and Chinese further streamlines the researchers' workflow, acting as a starting point into searching the collections. From the landing page, users can also access the Gale Digital Scholar Lab, a digital humanities tool which allows researchers the ability to text and data mine their Gale Primary Sources content. With access to world-class research materials and a tool to analyze those materials, Gale Scholar serves as Shandong University's gateway to the digital humanities.

For more information, visit the Gale Scholar webpage.

About Cengage and Gale

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit: www.gale.com/intl.

Follow Gale on:

Media Contact:

Kayla Siefker, Gale, a Cengage company

248-915-9624

[email protected]

SOURCE Gale, a Cengage company

Related Links

http://www.gale.com/intl

