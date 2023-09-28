Shandong's Zaozhuang: Pioneering Remarkable Advancements in the Pomegranate Industry

News provided by

Internet Information Office of Zaozhuang Municipal Party Committee

28 Sep, 2023, 09:13 ET

ZAOZHUANG, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2023 Pomegranate Industry Development Conference was held in Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province. It brought together domestic and international participants to discuss the integrated development of the pomegranate industry. During the event, a signing ceremony was conducted for 24 projects, including the construction of a trial garden for new pomegranate varieties in Zaozhuang City. Additionally, the conference also featured special activities such as the Pomegranate Product Live Streaming Conference, which garnered participation from tens of thousands of people, the unveiling ceremony of the Pomegranate Space Seedling Base, and a captivating exhibition and sales showcase of distinctive intangible cultural heritage products, according to the Internet Information Office of Zaozhuang Municipal Party Committee.

Continue Reading
A pomegranate deep processing workshop in Zaozhuang City is producing pomegranate juice products.
A pomegranate deep processing workshop in Zaozhuang City is producing pomegranate juice products.
Pomegranate growers in Yicheng District, Zaozhuang City, joyfully welcome the harvest.
Pomegranate growers in Yicheng District, Zaozhuang City, joyfully welcome the harvest.

Zaozhuang City is renowned as one of the seven major pomegranate-producing regions in China. Pomegranate holds a unique position as a distinctive, advantageous, and influential agricultural industry brand in Zaozhuang. The city has a pomegranate cultivation area of 20,000 acres, with pomegranate production exceeding 60,000 metric tons.

In recent years, Zaozhuang City has prioritized the development of its pomegranate industry, aiming to establish itself as a prominent hub for industrial growth with the slogan "Zaozhuang, the Global Capital of Pomegranates". Zaozhuang's pomegranate industry leads the nation, boasting a comprehensive and advanced industry chain that encompasses both fresh pomegranates and pomegranate bonsai. The local annual production of pomegranate bonsai reaches approximately 200,000 pots, with a citywide total of over 300,000 pots. This industry has a market value of over 500 million yuan and employs more than 3,500 people. The pomegranate bonsai crafted in Zaozhuang has garnered more than 300 prestigious awards at horticultural expos worldwide. Zaozhuang City is home to more than 30 pomegranate processing enterprises, specializing in a diverse range of products such as pomegranate juice, pomegranate wine, pomegranate vinegar, pomegranate tea, pomegranate honey, pomegranate cosmetics, and pomegranate pancakes. Leveraging its abundant pomegranate resources and cultural heritage, Zaozhuang has established the national AAAA-level "Guanshi Pomegranate Garden Scenic Area" and initiated the development of leisure and holiday projects like the Shuimu Shitianyuan Integrated Complex.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442537
Caption: A pomegranate deep processing workshop in Zaozhuang City is producing pomegranate juice products.

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442543
Caption: Pomegranate growers in Yicheng District, Zaozhuang City, joyfully welcome the harvest.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234434/1_workshop.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234433/2_Yicheng.jpg

SOURCE Internet Information Office of Zaozhuang Municipal Party Committee

Also from this source

Shandong's Zaozhuang: Pioneering Remarkable Advancements in the Pomegranate Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.