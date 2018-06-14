Shane Callahan Named Utah Business CXO Of The Year

In two years, Callahan has built a world-class finance team from the ground up, providing a framework of support and resources for one of the fastest growing companies in the state and nation. Previously serving in CFO and VP of Operations positions, Callahan brings with him the understanding of how to scale a technology company and contribute as an expert and leader in the industry.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among so many talented executives who are making a difference in Utah businesses," said Callahan. "PrinterLogic is doing incredible things in St. George's expanding tech community and on a global scale, and this award is a recognition of the amazing teams at this company that bring their best to work every day."

The Utah Business CXO of the Year program recognizes Utah's executive leaders that are driving quantifiable results for their organizations while providing unbeatable skills and mentorship to their teams.

About PrinterLogic

Thousands of enterprises use PrinterLogic's patent-pending printer and driver management platform to deliver mobile, pull and virtual printing, while eliminating print servers and providing a self-service portal that empowers end users to install their own printers. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

