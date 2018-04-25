Shane Coffey Promoted To Vice President Of Product Management

In order to move forward this innovative change, Sharp also announces that Shane Coffey has been promoted to vice president of product management to lead the new team. The document, display and software groups will now report to him directly while he continues to lead the document hardware team. Shane is a 30 year industry veteran with over 22 years developing products for Sharp.

This new product management group will focus on expanding Sharp's smart office concept, developing new products and services to solve business challenges and support tomorrow's workplace.

"Restructuring our product management group will make us a more effective and nimble team that will unify our smart office approach," said Mike Marusic, chief operating officer, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Shane has a highly successful track record as a leader in a high tech industry and we're excited to see him lead this critical endeavor to bring the smart office to the market."

Shane's promotion also reflects Sharp's goal to continue to develop its people and promote from within a talented team. In addition, Sharp is pleased to announce the following promotions:

Tony Yoshimura , senior director of business planning

, senior director of business planning George Grafanakis , associate director of document hardware

, associate director of document hardware Akisa Matsuda , associate director of document software

, associate director of document software Naeran Rubio, senior manager of SIICA communications

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunction office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including MX Series multifunction printer (MFP) systems, professional and commercial displays and Skywell™ atmospheric water generators.

Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

Become a fan of SIICA on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

PMerchan@Peppercomm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shane-coffey-promoted-to-vice-president-of-product-management-300636137.html

SOURCE Sharp Electronics Corporation USA

Related Links

http://siica.sharpusa.com

