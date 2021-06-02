Shane Evans Named President of MX to Continue Rapid Growth and Expansion of the Money Experience Category

"Since joining MX in 2019, Evans has played an increasing role in advancing how MX builds and scales its team, initially as Chief Revenue Officer, but quickly having a critical impact across the entire company," said Ryan Caldwell, Founder and CEO at MX. "MX is on a hyper-growth trajectory, doubling its customer base, revenue, and team size. Shane has the leadership, operational excellence and shared MX vision to scale the business to the next level for our customers, partners, and team."

MX is experiencing rapid year-over-year growth and recently raised $300 million in Series C funding, led by TPG and CapitalG, Alphabet's independent growth fund. MX will continue to use this investment to improve the world's access to financial data, enabling fintechs, banks and organizations everywhere to provide powerful money experiences to their millions of users.

"MX is transforming the way consumers and businesses interact with their finances. I'm humbled and excited for this new opportunity to continue to scale the business and help organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data," said Shane Evans, President of MX. "Financial data is the key to unlocking and powering the world's most innovative new experiences and products, from payments and money movement to financial identity and insights."

Evans joined MX in 2019 as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer and went on to build high-performing go-to-market and growth teams. Prior to MX, he spent five years at Qualtrics playing a critical role in the growth and expansion of a global sales team that culminated in the company's record-breaking $8 billion acquisition by SAP and laying the groundwork for its $27 billion IPO just two years later.

Join us September 28-30, 2021 for Money Experience Summit (MXS) at the iconic Snowbird Mountain Resort in Utah. MXS is a gathering of dreamers, builders, and the ones who see things differently — pushing beyond the status quo and leaving behind a trail of innovation and disruption that moves the financial ecosystem forward. To register, visit: https://www.mx.com/summit/ and use code: BUILD by June 15, 2021 for an early bird discount.

About MX

MX, the leader in modern connectivity and financial data enhancement, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

Contact:

Tom Cook

tom.co[email protected]

SOURCE MX

Related Links

https://www.mx.com

