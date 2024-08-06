Shane Hall Financial Teams Up with Carson Group to Drive Growth

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group announced that Shane Hall Financial has joined its advisory network of more than 150 partner firms. This strategic partnership will enhance the firm's service offerings and support growth in an evolving financial advisory landscape.

Shane Hall Financial, based in Amarillo, Texas, specializes in retirement income planning and comprehensive financial planning services. Led by founder and financial advisor Shane Hall, the firm manages $169 million in assets. This partnership will allow the team to access new services, including tax, trust and estate planning, while collaborating closely with Carson's Investments Team.

"We chose to partner with Carson Group because of their forward-thinking approach to growth and advanced technology infrastructure," said Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor, Shane Hall. "This collaboration will enable us to offer a broader range of services to our clients and better leverage our time, allowing us to focus on delivering personalized financial advice."

Hall emphasized the importance of overcoming previous challenges that had hindered the firm's growth. "Carson Group's robust infrastructure and technology capabilities will provide us with the tools necessary to scale our business effectively," he added.

This partnership addresses a significant industry trend: According to the 2023 RIA Benchmarking Study by Charles Schwab, 70% of advisors lack a clear growth strategy, facing challenges like delivering personalized client service and leveraging technology. Carson Group's comprehensive support and advanced technology are designed to help advisors overcome these obstacles and achieve sustained growth.

"Shane Hall Financial is a perfect example of the firm we seek to partner with," said Gregg Johnson, National Sales Director, Carson Group. "Their commitment to putting clients first and their innovative approach to financial planning aligns seamlessly with our mission at Carson Group. We are excited to welcome Shane and his team and support them in delivering exceptional service to their clients and help drive growth."

Shane Hall Financial will remain independent and continue to serve its clients with the same dedicated team, under the same name. The integration with Carson Group will bring enhanced services and increased efficiency, ensuring clients receive the highest level of care and support.

Carson Group manages $36 billion* in assets and serves more than 50,000 families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices. For additional information, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/why-carson/.

About Carson Group

Carson Group is a leading financial services firm committed to providing advisors with the tools and resources they need to deliver exceptional client experiences. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Carson Group supports financial advisors across the country, helping them grow their businesses and serve their clients better. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

