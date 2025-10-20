Shane Hollenbaugh Appointed Chief Revenue Officer, ARCH Cutting Tools®

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCH Cutting Tools Corp. ("ARCH") announces the appointment of Shane Hollenbaugh to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. He reports to Jeff Cederstrom, Divisional President of ARCH Cutting Tools.

In announcing his appointment, Cederstrom said, "Over the past few years, the organization has rapidly increased in size, serving a growing number of end users and markets. Given our strategic growth plans, we made the decision to bolster our Commercial Team and establish this new executive leadership position."

A headshot of ARCH Cutting Tool's new Chief Revenue Officer, Shane Hollenbaugh.

Hollenbaugh joins ARCH Cutting Tools after almost 30 years in the cutting tool industry. Shane spent the past 11 years at YG1 leading and executing strategies to establish a growing domestic presence. Prior to YG1, Shane spent 14 years at Mapal holding various leadership positions including National Sales Manager, Engineering and Customer Service Manager and PCD Product Manager.

Shane brings a wealth of industry, channel and cutting tool application knowledge with him, including PCD background and application experience.

Speaking about his new role at ARCH Cutting Tools, he said, "I'm honored to be part of an organization that's shaping the future of manufacturing and committed to excellence across every facet of the business. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team to drive growth, strengthen partnerships, and continue delivering innovative cutting tool solutions to our customers."

About ARCH Cutting Tools

ARCH Cutting Tools® Corp., an ARCH Global Holdings LLC Company (ARCH) based in metro Detroit, is an industry-leading, American manufacturer of solid round and indexable metal removal tooling. As a mid-sized, full-service company, ARCH Cutting Tools leverages the collective capabilities of its facilities to engineer a wide array of high-performance standard and custom tooling. ARCH Cutting Tools combines the expertise of leading American manufacturing professionals and expanding technologies to serve the medical, aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, agriculture, and general industrial markets. ARCHcuttingtools.com

