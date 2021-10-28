Shane Hopkins Named Head of Sales at Backstop Solutions

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a strong year of revenue growth, Backstop Solutions Group, the industry's leading cloud-based productivity suite for institutional and alternative investors, today announced that Shane Hopkins has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Sales.

Hopkins previously served as Vice President, Sales, where he played a significant role in aligning sales teams by specialized verticals, allowing teams to take an even more knowledgeable, consultative approach to addressing clients' business needs.

Shane Hopkins SVP Head of Sales

"Shane Hopkins has been a catalyst for growth on the sales team by coaching and mentoring others, as well as further advancing processes, techniques and training. He brings a unique perspective that helps solidify client relationships. Overall, this strengthens the client experience throughout the sales process," said Clint Coghill, CEO and Chairman, Backstop Solutions Group.

"I'm excited to take on a leadership role at a time when we have enhanced the Backstop Productivity Suite with additional capabilities, opening up new market segments for Backstop," said Shane Hopkins.

Hopkins, who joined Backstop in 2020, has more than 10 years' experience in the financial services industry. He previously served in executive sales roles at Solovis, Caissa and RealPage.

He received his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About Backstop Solutions Group, LLC

Backstop's mission is to help the institutional investment industry use time to its fullest potential. We develop technology to simplify and streamline otherwise time-consuming tasks and processes, enabling our clients to quickly and easily access, share, and manage the knowledge that is critical to their day-to-day business success. Backstop provides its industry-leading cloud-based productivity suite to institutions, investment consultants, pensions, funds of funds, family offices, endowments, foundations, private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms, among others. For more information, please visit www.BackstopSolutions.com .

Contact: Maryling Yu, [email protected]

Phone: 312-277-1189

SOURCE Backstop Solutions Group