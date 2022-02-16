Shane Jackson, President of Jackson Healthcare, Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' "Staffing 100" List for Fifth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that its president, Shane Jackson, has been named to the 2022 Staffing 100 North America list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Jackson has been named to the prestigious list of staffing leaders.

SIA's Staffing 100 awards program recognizes leaders who are elevating the staffing industry and advancing the workforce solutions ecosystem. From CEOs to entrepreneurs to data scientists and workforce specialists, the list honors individuals across all staffing segments who are positively influencing and impacting the industry through their business practices, processes, philosophies and people-first mindsets.

In its newly published list, SIA recognized Jackson's work spearheading an expedited staffing model that has allowed the organization to rapidly place healthcare professionals when and where they were critically needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since early 2020, under his leadership, Jackson Healthcare has staffed over 15,000 positions across its home state of Georgia and placed healthcare workers in more than 1,000 facilities across all 50 states.

"It's an honor to be selected for SIA's Staffing 100 list and to be recognized for the innovative ways that we're fulfilling our mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch," said Jackson. "As we continue our partnership with the healthcare facilities and medical professionals we work with each day, I'm extremely proud of our collective efforts and the great impact they are having in the lives of millions of patients every year. Thank you to SIA, and congratulations to all of this year's honorees."

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,600 associates and with over $1.8 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is one of the largest healthcare staffing organizations in the U.S. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named among the healthiest employers. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

