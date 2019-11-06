Shane's Rib Shack Salutes Active, Retired Service Members With Military Appreciation Week

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane's Rib Shack (Shane's) is showing its gratitude to local veterans and military service members through its annual Military Appreciation Week, which will feature food giveaways, honorary catered meals, letter writing campaigns and other initiatives.

Participating Shane's Rib Shack locations will honor America's heroes by giving away a complimentary Shane's signature Big Dad® Sandwich Combo to each active and retired military personnel from Monday, Nov. 11 through Wednesday, Nov. 13. A Big Dad® consists of slow-smoked, freshly chopped BBQ pork between two slices of toasted Texas Toast, and each Combo will include a 20-oz. beverage and a delicious southern side.

In addition to the meal giveaways, employees from Shane's locations around the country will host honorary catered meals for veterans organizations in their local communities throughout the month of November. The caterings originated as an extension to the in-store offers, because Shane's recognized that some veterans in the community had difficulty making it to the stores to enjoy their honorary meals. No matter their physical limitations, Shane's is committed to reaching and feeding as many veterans as possible to show thanks for their service. The caterings also give Shane's employees an opportunity to meet and converse with the veterans, which is an opportunity they greatly appreciate.

Last year, Shane's locations served more than 8,500 meals through in-store giveaways and catered events. Several Shane's locations will also host letter writing campaigns for overseas military personnel as part of Military Appreciation Week. Shane's is inviting local community, school and church members to join in on the initiative. Cards will be made available in stores for guests to fill out and pay tribute to local heroes. The notes will also be posted around the restaurants until they are distributed, with some locations will also distribute the letters to veterans visiting the restaurant in November.

Shane's crew members will be wearing special edition "We've Got Your 6!" themed T-shirts, and special signage will also be displayed honoring those who have served. The sentiment, "We've Got Your 6!" originated in WWI among fighter pilots and refers to having someone's back. The restaurant wants to let all military service members know that Shane's has their back too.

Shane Thompson, founder and chief executive officer of Shane's, said he is a steadfast advocate for members of the armed forces, adding that having this opportunity to honor America's heroes is something he looks forward to each year.

"At Shane's, we believe all members of the armed forces have answered a special calling to defend the freedom of our citizens and nations," Thompson said. "My grandfather, the original 'Big Dad,' served in the Military during WWII, and I consider all military servicemen and women to be members of the Shane's family. It is an honor to be able to give back to them and show them a small token of appreciation for their service and dedication to our great country."

Over the years, many Shane's locations have partnered with local military support organizations. This year, several Shane's stores are partnering with the 11 to 11 campaign to raise funds for Forces United in Evans and Grovetown, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina. Forces United is an organization that strives to help local military veterans and their families by connecting them with resources to help them find jobs, counseling, housing and other necessities.

Local Shane's franchise owner Mark Irvin said, "To help with their fundraising campaign, we're offering customers the option to round up to the next dollar when they eat with us, and we donate the difference to Forces United. It's a great way to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for all of us."

