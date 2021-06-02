Shanghai Asclepius Meditec and International Department of Central Committee of CPC Collaborate to Provide Emergency Support to Fight COVID-19 in Nepal

Several high-level Nepalese leaders and representatives of "hydrogen-oxygen generators for Nepal's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic" participated in the video conference call including, Chairperson of National Assembly of Federal Parliament of Nepal, Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Nepali Deputy Prime Minister and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) Ishwor Pokharel, Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and former Prime Minister, Prachanda, Chairperson of People's Socialist Party, Upendra Yadav, President of Nepal Workers and Peasants Party (NWPP), Narayan Man Bijukchhe, Chair of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Pashupati SJB Rana, and Member of Nepali Congress Central Working Committee, Narayan Khadka.

Shanghai and Nepal are more than 4,500 kilometers apart, but friendship between China and Nepal has been well-established for thousands of years. As friendly neighbors, the two countries have helped each other many times throughout history. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, Nepal donated 100,000 masks to China. Now, the pandemic in Nepal is rebounding fast. At a time when there is an urgent shortage of epidemic prevention supplies, especially respiratory equipment, China has responded with concrete actions.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nepal, the Chinese government along with non-government institutions, have taken immediate action to provide urgently needed medical supplies, equipment and vaccines to Nepal, and shared experience in the prevention and treatment of the epidemic with the Nepalese. Due to the overwhelming outbreak in Nepal, breathing equipment is in urgent need, just as in India previously. To add to the difficulties, Nepal is a country located on a plateau with an average altitude of 4500 meters. Some breathing equipment used in the plains region does not adapt to a high-altitude environment, so more effective breathing equipment with higher adaptability is needed to fight the epidemic in Nepal.

As early as the initial outbreak stage in Nepal, Asclepius Meditec donated 20 hydrogen-oxygen generators to non-governmental organizations in Nepal, which won high praise from the recipients. In addition, a test recently done by Asclepius Meditec on the Tibetan plateau has proved that Asclepius hydrogen-oxygen generators can operate normally at heights of 3,700 meters and 4,700 meters. Due to the oxygen-carrying capacity of hydrogen molecules, the hydrogen-oxygen generator has a relatively obvious effect in improving the blood oxygen saturation of the human body, showing high potential to alleviate COVID-19 patients with symptoms such as dyspnea (shortness of breath) at high altitudes.

Moreover, the anti-inflammatory performance of hydrogen molecules can be adjuvant therapy for chronic diseases. The Asclepius hydrogen-oxygen generator, with gas production of 3000ml/min, containing 66.6% hydrogen and 33.3% oxygen, has been used on the frontline of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in China. The inhalation of 3000ml/min with 66.6% hydrogen and 33.3% oxygen has been included in the national diagnosis and treatment protocol for COVID-19 diseases three times, helping to reduce hospitalization periods and relieve dyspnea and other symptoms in severe patients.

Therefore, the Asclepius hydrogen-oxygen generator is one option in helping Nepal to tackle the dilemma of ventilators. Entrusted by the country, Asclepius Meditec feels an extreme sense of pride to participate in China's donation to Nepal.

Based on experience of various aspects, Asclepius Meditec has the confidence to implement the tasks assigned by the country. Lin Hsinyung, President of Asclepius Meditec has decided to donate 100 Asclepius hydrogen oxygen generators to Nepal, hoping to help the people suffering from the epidemic and save more patients.

Asclepius Meditec will, as always, actively respond to the call of the country as well as contributing its strength to the global anti-epidemic fight, helping all human beings to completely overcome COVID-19. As a medical enterprise with its own mission to save lives, Asclepius Meditec has always opened its arms and is willing to work together with people with lofty ideals in kind cooperation, making continuous efforts to save more lives.

SOURCE Asclepius Meditec