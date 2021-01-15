Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park Holds Symposium to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Intellectual Property Achievements in the Park

Speak of the achievements in the field of intellectual property rights of Caohejing High-Tech Park in 10 years, Lei Xiaoyun expressed highly admiration, at the same time, he hopes that Caohejing High-Tech Park could focus on the industrial advantage, blend in intellectual property operation service system from Xuhui District , explore more new model and new practice, efforts to build core bearing area to become intellectual property operation service system.

Zhang Yongzhong said: "Caohejing Hi-Tech Park has a good industrial base and a perfect ecological environment for scientific and technological innovation. It is hoped that the park will move forward on the basis of the 'double demonstration' of national intellectual property, explore more and better service models, and provide more demonstration experience for intellectual property in Shanghai parks." Fang Yiner stated that, the intellectual property work of the Caohejing Hi-Tech Park cannot be separated from the attention and guidance of the national, Shanghai and Xuhui District intellectual property offices at all levels. In the future, the park will actively explore and build an upgraded version of "Double Demonstration", which will continue to inject momentum into Caohejing's innovation drive. From the perspective of "inter-district cooperation", combined with the current construction of intellectual property operation service system, Xu Yan made suggestions on focusing on operations and promoting high-quality industrial development in the Caohejing Hi-Tech Park. Experts from the School of Intellectual Property of Shanghai University and the China-Europe Institute of Intellectual Property of the Shanghai of Applied Sciences put forward opinions with regards to "Science and Technology Service System and Intellectual Property". In the final discussion session, a Shanghai National Intellectual Property Pilot Demonstration Park was organized to participate in the discussion on "How to expand innovation value and empower the industrial development of the park". Awards were presented to outstanding intellectual property enterprises and intellectual property service institutions.

So far, the park has recorded 53,000 patent applications representing an average annual increase of nearly 20% and an average of 65% invention patents. At present, the number of invention patents has exceeded 12,000, and the number of invention patents per 10,000 people has increased to 419.6. Among all development zones in Shanghai, Caohejing Hi-Tech Park ranks first in terms of comprehensive development index. It is also ranked first amongst medium-sized parks.

Caohejing Hi-Tech Park is the only national intellectual property service industry concentrated development demonstration zone and national intellectual property demonstration park in Shanghai. It has formed its unique "Caohejing Technical Innovation Model" in the past ten years. A complete IP service system has been formed by adopting the "government guidance + market demand + park public service platform + professional operation" model. It has built up the "Caohejing intellectual property service platform" to provide support to the public. "three centers + two associations + more than 160 professional service organizations" to provide professional consultation, including the Shanghai Intellectual Property Exchange Center, Shanghai Intellectual Property Service Center, the Shanghai Trademark Examination and Cooperation Center and Shanghai Intellectual Property Services Association and Shanghai Trademark Association. Recently, Caohejing Hi-Tech Park participated in the construction of the National Intellectual Property Operation Service System Project in Xuhui District. The center is designed to effectively promote technological and financial innovations such as patent pledge financing and trademark insurance. Marking implementation of the first trademark insurance in Shanghai, the project can further explore the "combination boxing" of intellectual property financial services in intellectual property pledge financing, enterprise listing services, insurance and securitization. In May 2020, the construction of the Caohejing National Intellectual Property Service Industry Cluster and Development Demonstration Zone was included in the "Second Batch of Best Practices in Pilot Projects for deepening Innovative Development of Trade Services" by the Ministry of Commerce of People's Republic of China.

