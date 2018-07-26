Shanghai ceremony seals HNB, Haomai partnership

The partnership is based on Haomai's recognition of the innovative nature of HNB's blockchain economic model. HNB is identified as the next generation of decentralized economic model, which provides a decentralized platform for people to work and exchange their products or services, thereby establishing and developing a thriving and diverse real economy.

Haomai is a comprehensive and dynamic E-commerce platform built on blockchain technology, and it aims to provide its users with unique and good value shopping experiences. Haomai leverages numerous well-known global platforms such as Taobao, Tmall, JD, Pinduoduo, ele.me and Meituan in order to provide its users with multi-brands offerings and world-class services. One of the main advantages of shopping on Haomai's platform is that it offers a spending threshold as low as RMB 99 thanks to its use of blockchain technology.

The new strategic partnership between HNB and Haomai is a significant step for both companies. Haomai is targeting 100,000 active users on its platform by the end of 2018, and it will help HNB to build the HNB ecosystem by adopting HNB's stable token for user transactions. For its part, HNB will support the Haomai E-commerce platform with its blockchain technology, including smart contracts and DOA infrastructure. The overall aim is to marry traditional offline retailers with the virtual economy based on blockchain technology, effectively elevating the collaborative development of both the virtual and real economies.

Representatives from other organizations were also among the attendees, including dignitaries from Minghu Group; (Beidahuang organic foods) Xiangsen Rise Corp, which has an annual revenue of RMB 2 billion; Aixin Pharmaceutical Inc; Wufu Corp; various franchisees of the Uncle Niu brand, as well as numerous government figures.

About HNB

HNB is aiming to design a Blockchain based decentralized economic operation mechanism for a closed-loop economic entity. HNB believes that transparent and properly implemented economic incentives will motivate participants to be both active and behavioral in the economic entity. When participants can earn incentives throughout different ways to contribute to this automated entity, it will strengthen the participation and creativity of participants. In return, the entity will be more dynamic and reach a certain scale. A global self-development HNB economic entity is supported by the open and vigorous governance mechanism, mixed with business partners, large number of customers, and the latest technologies. Based on the next generation of Blockchain technology, HNB team is confident and committed to growing its business entity into one of the largest decentralized economic communities in the world.

Follow HNB on



Twitter: https://twitter.com/HNB_ECO



Telegram: https://t.me/HNB_ECO



Medium: https://medium.com/@hnb.eco

SOURCE HNB