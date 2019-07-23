Shanghai Concord Medical Cancer Center has Accepted Medical Insurance Settlement from Patients from certain Yangtze River Delta Regions

BEIJING, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a leading specialty hospital management solutions provider and an operator of the network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that Shanghai Concord Medical Cancer Center (also known as Shanghai Meizhong Jiahe Cancer Center) has become a designated hospital in Shanghai, allowing the general outpatient services and the major outpatient services (including radiotherapy and chemotherapy for malignant tumors) to be settled by medical insurance according to the standard of the local third-level hospitals.

In addition, according to the latest release of Shanghai Medical Insurance Management Center, effective July 22, 2019, patients from certain Yangtze River Delta regions(1) can now settle the general outpatient services at Shanghai Concord Medical Cancer Center through medical insurance.

(1) Jiangsu Province: Nantong City, Xuzhou City, Yancheng City, Taizhou City, Lianyungang City, Nanjing City, Changzhou City, Zhenjiang City, Wuxi City, Suzhou City, Huaian City, Yangzhou City, Suqian City; Zhejiang Province: Ningbo City, Jiaxing City, Wenzhou City, Zhoushan City, Hangzhou City, Huzhou City, Taizhou City, Lishui City and Shaoxing City; Anhui Province: Chuzhou City, Ma'anshan City, Liu'an City and Wuhu City.

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a leading specialty hospital management solutions provider and an operator of the network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated a network of 31 centers based in 21 hospitals, spanning over 21 cities across 14 provinces and administrative regions in China. Under long-term arrangements with top-tier hospitals in China, the Company provides radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging equipment to and manages the daily operations of these centers, which are located on the premises of its hospital partners. The Company also provides ongoing training to doctors and other medical professionals in its network of centers to ensure a high level of clinical care for patients. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn.

