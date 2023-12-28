Shanghai Disney Resort and eHi Car Services Announce Multi-Year Alliance

News provided by

eHi Car Services

28 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

eHi Car Services to bring even more convenience to resort guests  

SHANGHAI, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Shanghai Disney Resort and eHi Car Services, a car services provider in the local travel market, announced today that the two companies have entered into a multi-year resort alliance, introducing eHi Car Services as the official car rental sponsor of Shanghai Disney Resort. Under this new alliance, eHi Car Services is set to bring the convenience of its services to guests driving to the magic of Shanghai Disney Resort.  

Continue Reading
Mickey; Joe Schott, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort; Ray Zhang, eHi Car Services Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Minnie (from right to left) commemorate the alliance at Shanghai Disneyland
"Shanghai Disney Resort has an unwavering commitment to providing our guests with a seamless experience, even before arriving at the resort," said Shanghai Disney Resort President and General Manager Joe Schott. "Adding eHi Car Services as our official car rental sponsor enhances the guest experience by providing convenient, comfortable and flexible transportation options to the resort." 

As a highlight of this new resort alliance, eHi Car Services will provide shuttle services from designated eHi stores to Shanghai Disney Resort for guests who rent a car from the eHi platform on the day of park visit. Shanghai Disney Resort, together with eHi Car Services, is committed to transporting guests to the magic through this shared travel method – providing a convenient and green alternative to cover the "last mile" to the park. 

"We are excited to be the Official Car Rental Sponsor of Shanghai Disney Resort," said Ray Zhang, eHi Car Services Founder, Chairman and CEO, "I believe that the new alliance relationship between Shanghai Disney Resort and eHi Car Services will extend the magic by bringing even more convenience to guests."

Under the new resort alliance, Mickey's Storybook Express, the iconic parade in Shanghai Disneyland, will be officially presented by eHi Car Services. Selected eHi users will even be invited to enjoy the performance in a special VIP area. Guests will also find a new dedicated section for Shanghai Disney Resort on the eHi Car Services official app at a later date where they can find special discounts and benefits for eHi car rental to the resort. 

SOURCE eHi Car Services

