Shanghai Disneyland Reopens Today, Welcome Back to a World of Magic and Wonder

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Disneyland reopened its gate this morning, welcoming guests of all ages back to this place full of happiness, adventure and thrills.

The long-anticipated reopening of Shanghai Disneyland invites guests to once again immerse themselves in signature Disney storytelling and adventures. To give new and returning guests a warm Disney welcome, the resort's leadership and Cast Members lined up at the iconic Mickey Floral and along Mickey Avenue as the park's gates reopened.