Shanghai International Baby Photo Expo will launch on February 2020

SHANGHAI, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shanghai International Baby Photo will launch in February 2020, organized by Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Focus On Industry

Child, Baby and Maternity photography, are continuing to expand. An investigation shows that, the current population of children in China has exceeded 240 million. With the full liberalization of the country's "second child" policy, it provides a huge consumer base for the market. According to the relevant industry development report, the total income of children's photography industry in 2018 reached 62 billion yuan, People born after 1995 with strong consumption ability are becoming the main consumers, they will bring higher demand for the children's photography market.

Shanghai International Baby Photo Expo is also expanding and exerting great influence at home and abroad, under the impetus of the growing industry in recent years.

Sailing From Here

The upcoming event, Shanghai International Baby Photo Expo 2020 (spring), will take place from February 18-20, 2020 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Halls 7.2/8.2.

One Stop Trading and Cooperate platform

The show is launching twice per year, dedicated to build a global one-stop trade procurement platform for Maternity, Infant and Children Photography industry. It will provide unlimited opportunities to audience as well as a new chance to work together for the industrial development and innovation.

Deep cooperation to build a win-win ecosystem

This exhibition divides exhibiting sections of different products, with its 10 sections, its aim is to connect the child, baby and maternity photography industry with other upstream and downstream industries.

Scope of exhibits of Hall 7.2

maternity-baby-children theme photography, family theme photography, backdrops and furniture, children's make-up

Scope of exhibits of Hall 8.2

maternity-baby-children photo clothes and accessories, souvenirs, celebration event planning, maternal-child health, processing equipment and software, graduation theme photography, marketing & training management.

Concurrent event to promote industrial upgrading and development

In addition to the exhibition, BABY PHOTO EXPO provides attendees with vital business growth and relationship-building opportunities through various on-site activities, including seminars, new product launches and services, aiming to upgrade and develop the industry.

The event will be held concurrently with China Wedding Expo, thereby linking the events and sharing resources. We are looking forward to meet with you in Shanghai, focusing on new products, hold new trends and get new business opportunities.

We are expecting with you establishes better future together.

Exhibition Date: February 18-20, 2020

Exhibition Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)7.2/8.2 Hall

Address: No. 1888 Zhuguang Rd, Qingpu District, Shanghai (West Entrance)

No. 168 East Yinggang Rd, Qingpu District, Shanghai (South Entrance)

For more information, please contact us:

Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Tel: (86-21) 62792828

Email: babyphoto@siec-ccpit.com

website: www.babyphotoexpo.com

SOURCE Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.