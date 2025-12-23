Shanghai launches Fuxing Island as global maker hub

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn

Shanghai officially launched Fuxing Island as a Global Maker Island on Dec 18, marking a new phase in the transformation of the former industrial site into a hub for innovation, startups, and urban experimentation.

An artistic rendering of Fuxing Island.

The launch coincided with the 2025 Shanghai Quantum City Annual Conference, which was held on the island.

Located along the lower reaches of the Huangpu River, Fuxing Island has been under redevelopment since Shanghai announced plans last year to build the Quantum City Space-Time Intelligence Innovation Base there.

Former industrial buildings on the island have been renovated and repurposed, while a steady lineup of cultural and creative events, including the Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 and the 2025 Celebili Music Festival, has helped draw both visitors and innovation-oriented organizations.

At the conference, Shanghai released an action plan for developing Fuxing Island into a global maker hub. The plan outlines measures to lower startup costs, accelerate innovation, and foster an open entrepreneurial ecosystem.

To reduce barriers for early-stage companies, the city will provide office space on the island at subsidized rents capped at 1 yuan ($0.14) per square meter per day, using renovated industrial buildings.

About 2,500 apartments will also be made available to entrepreneurs, with monthly rents capped at 1,000 yuan.

Startups may apply for innovation vouchers covering up to 50 percent of contract value, as well as additional vouchers for computing power, AI models, and data resources, with a combined ceiling of 5 million yuan.

To accelerate innovation, the city plans to work with leading companies to develop innovation platforms and recruit incubator operators from around the world.

Companies engaged in key technology research may receive tiered research and development subsidies of up to 2 million yuan, along with access to financial services, pilot application scenarios, and a dynamic evaluation mechanism for incubated projects.

The plan also places a strong emphasis on openness and talent development. A maker academy and a university innovation alliance will be established to encourage resource sharing, while young entrepreneurs will receive support ranging from mentorship to practical training.

More former industrial sites and waterfront areas will be converted into public cultural and leisure spaces, and the island will host international conferences, competitions, exhibitions and community events.

To date, 12 domestic and international incubators and 14 startup companies have settled on Fuxing Island.

Looking ahead, development of the island will focus on three areas: digital intelligence, art and design, and people-centered urban space. Shanghai aims to position Fuxing Island as a testing ground for quantum city applications and a platform for future urban development, innovation, and global entrepreneurship.

