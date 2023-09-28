Shanghai municipal authorities launch handbook to welcome and support expats

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

28 Sep, 2023, 09:08 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

To attract more expats to Shanghai and help them better integrate into the city, the Shanghai municipal authorities released an international services handbook, providing local policy and service information to expat residents, on Thursday.

Continue Reading
The launching ceremony of the International Services Shanghai is held in Shanghai on Sept 28, 2023. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
The launching ceremony of the International Services Shanghai is held in Shanghai on Sept 28, 2023. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The handbook, compiled by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai municipal government in collaboration with the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, provides comprehensive information for both new arrivals and long-time expat residents with information regarding various aspects of their everyday life in Shanghai.

The handbook, which is intended to become a pocket guide and "a second passport" for expat residents, is composed of four parts: Shanghai essentials, living in Shanghai, exploring Shanghai, and service directory.

The "Living in Shanghai" part introduces information, including important administrative procedures since arrival, useful mobile phone apps, public transportation, housing, education, health care, emergency hotlines, and public holidays.

In the "exploring Shanghai" part, it provides information on cultural venues, international exhibitions and events, shopping, landmarks, and local specialties among others.

The handbook, which involves views and suggestions from many expat residents, has around 40 illustrations and contains 36 QR codes, which connect users to detailed service information and instructions.

Kong Fu'an, director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai municipal government and the executive vice-president of the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said that expats are valued members of the community and they make significant contributions to the city's development.

"Together, we aim to build Shanghai into a global hub of talent where people from every corner of the globe can converge and thrive. We'll continue to introduce services and measures to provide thoughtful services so that expats can enjoy pleasant stays and successful careers here," he said.

Natacha Tarascon from France, who has lived in Shanghai, where she feels like home, for a decade, said that life in Shanghai as an expat is easy and safe.

High-quality education and medical care are also the reasons that the mother of three children chooses to stay in Shanghai.

"My kids, who were all born and raised in Shanghai, have been learning Chinese, French and English since they were born. Learning diverse, mixing cultures will surely open their minds," said Tarascon, who founded Doucéa, a children's skincare brand in Shanghai in 2019.

"I started the brand in the city because Shanghai has always been a city open to new brands and new things, and the Shanghai government is very supportive of startups. Also, we can easily collaborate with high-end suppliers and innovative factories here," she said.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Also from this source

Nishan forum promotes inter-civilization exchanges, mutual learning

A glimpse at Asian Games venues

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.