Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets and Yangjiang Bureau of Commerce reached an agreement on cooperation

Yangjiang is largely reputed as the knife and scissors capital of China, with more than 1,500 hardware knife and scissors enterprises and over 3,500 kinds of knife and scissors products in the city, it has reached a total output value of more than 55 billion yuan, and its annual production and export volume respectively account for 70% and 85% of the whole country. Yangjiang City has held 18th Knife Fairs in a row since 2002, making it the only city of its kind in China to achieve such successful initiative. China (Yangjiang) International Hardware Knives and Scissors Fair is hailed as "No.1 exhibition in knives and scissors industry in China".

At the meeting, Mr. Wang Mingliang, founder and executive director of Sinoexpo Informa Markets, introduced the Hotelex team and key members, then the representatives from the Hotelex team made a presentation on the marketing plan, on-site activities, event plan, related work execution sheet, delegation plan, exhibition pre-registration and entrance plan of Hotelex Shanghai and Knife Fair. In the afternoon, the delegation visited Yangjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center and discussed the venue planning for further implementation between two sides.

At the end of the trip, Mr. Wang Mingliang and Mr. Li Zhenbin signed the formal contract at Yangjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center, both sides believe that the 19th Yangjiang Knife Fair will come to fruition as the result of joint effort. "In terms of this cooperation, on one hand, Sinoexpo Informa Markets will give full play to its advantages in the field of food industry, connect resources in Hotelex, FHC and other related exhibitions, and make use of both online and offline platforms to help Knife Fair develop seller resources from upstream and downstream industry chain and accurately match professional global buyers for them," said Mr. Wang. "On the other hand, this is another beneficial attempt by Sinoexpo Informa Markets to hold exhibition in the industrial cluster, following the successful mode of Guzhen Lighting Fair. Sinoexpo Informa Markets will stick to the concept of 'Be The Best', and assist Knife Fair in all aspects from sales promotion, marketing promotion, on-site organization, etc., to level up overall professionalism, branding and internationalization of the exhibition."

Mr. Wang delivered a speech at the dinner, introducing the development history of Sinoexpo Informa Markets to the guests and welcoming them to the 30th Hotelex Shanghai in 2021. The company believes that this cooperation between Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets and Knife Fair will become a new starting point for the development of Knife Fair, and will play a great role in the recovery and revitalization of knife and scissors industry in Yangjiang.

