Shanghai to host pioneering international AI conference

WAIC 2026 unites industry leaders to advance dialogue and collaboration

BEIJING, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

The 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, set to take place in Shanghai from July 17 to 20, will provide a global stage for fostering collaboration, governance and innovation in the field of AI.

Under the theme "AI Partnership for a Brighter Future", the event aims to highlight AI's transformative potential as a collaborative force while addressing shared challenges and opportunities through international cooperation, cutting-edge research and public engagement.

The conference is jointly organized by national entities such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Technology, alongside the Shanghai government. With a focus on the transformation of AI from a technical tool to a collaborative partner, the event aims to boost global governance and shared growth of cities and industries.

"China looks forward to taking the conference as an opportunity to further strengthen international cooperation on AI with all parties," said Zhou Haibing, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a recent news conference.

Zhou emphasized that AI governance is a global issue vital to the future of humanity, adding that China remains steadfast in its commitment to multilateralism, openness and inclusivity.

By promoting international cooperation and offering Chinese solutions to global AI-related challenges, the country aims to balance growth and security, ensuring that AI development serves the greater good, the senior official noted.

Unprecedented scale

This year's WAIC is set to achieve new milestones in scale and influence, bringing together over 1,400 prominent guests, including leading industry figures, top executives and venture capitalists. Twelve national ministries and commissions, eight key national laboratories, more than 10 international organizations, over 10 prestigious research institutes and 20-plus world-class universities will all take part. This edition marks a record-breaking gathering of professional expertise and industry influence in the event's history.

Complementing the extensive conference agenda is an exhibition that spans 100,000 square meters across three key locations in Shanghai. The Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center will act as a comprehensive display hub for AI applications, enabling companies to showcase a wide range of solutions across multiple industries. Meanwhile, the West Bund area will offer a futuristic technology exploration area, and the Zhangjiang area will emphasize smart infrastructure as a driving force for innovation.

This exhibition will boast participation by more than 1,100 companies from across the globe, collectively presenting over 3,000 advanced exhibits. Among these, more than 300 new AI solutions are set to make their global debut.

Furthermore, key categories — such as intelligent computing and embodied AI — will feature contributions from upwards of 200 companies each, showcasing the scope and depth of entrepreneurship in the field.

This year, 180 one-person companies, or OPCs, and startups representing the most dynamic and fast-growing areas of AI innovation will showcase their outcomes. Selected from a pool of 1,200 applicants, these companies are largely focused on industry applications, embodied and terminal AI solutions, infrastructure, and cutting-edge technologies. The first two sectors have emerged as particularly competitive arenas.

Creative format

A groundbreaking component of this year's conference is the debut of WAIC Academic, a high-level international academic forum that represents a significant milestone for AI scholarship. As one of the most closely watched initiatives of the event, WAIC Academic will feature a world-class lineup spearheaded by Turing Award recipients and renowned academicians from China and beyond.

To date, the forum has received 332 paper submissions, of which 284 have been accepted. The contributions come from more than 10 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, France and Spain.

Participating institutions include renowned international universities such as Princeton, Cambridge, Imperial College London and Nanyang Technological University, along with top Chinese universities such as Tsinghua University, Peking University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Fudan University.

To invigorate innovation and cultivate young talent, the conference has revamped its awards system, which includes the SAIL (Super AI Leader) Award, the Young Outstanding Paper Award and the Yunfan Award.

New initiatives include an OPC challenge and a youth-focused competition designed to encourage individual innovation, as well as a host of AI-themed events tailored for younger participants. These efforts are aimed at nurturing the next generation of leaders, bridging the gap between theory and practice, and empowering promising talents to shape the future of AI innovation.

In addition to its industry-led events, WAIC 2026 will engage directly with the public through its innovative WAIC City Walk program. This initiative invites Shanghai's residents and visitors to explore AI applications in their daily lives via six curated thematic routes.

These routes connect more than 30 unique AI-focused landmarks, including shopping malls, museums, experience centers and neighborhoods, spread across 16 districts in Shanghai. By transforming the entire city into an interactive exhibition space, the program allows people to experience the tangible benefits of AI and its role in facilitating Shanghai's ongoing digital transformation.

From global AI governance discussions to localized industry applications, and from large-scale exhibitions to inclusive community activities, WAIC 2026 promises to present AI development in its most dynamic and multifaceted forms. By integrating themes of global governance, academic excellence, industrial collaboration and public engagement, the conference sets a bold vision for the next phase of AI development.

SOURCE China Daily