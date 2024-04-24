Shanghai's economy off to a good start with 5% GDP growth in Q1

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn:

Shanghai's economy has had a solid start in 2024, with its gross regional product (GDP) reaching approximately 1.11 trillion yuan ($151.82 billion) in the first quarter of this year, marking a 5 percent year-on-year increase, as announced by local statistics authorities on April 19.

This growth was underpinned by robust performances across key sectors. The primary industry saw a 10.9 percent year-on-year increase, the secondary industry experienced a 2.2 percent increase, and the tertiary industry witnessed a 5.8 percent rise.

The city's industrial sector exhibited a 1.9 percent year-on-year increase in added value, with notable growth in high-tech product-related industries.

The service industry also experienced rapid growth during the three-month period, registering a 5.8 percent year-on-year increase in added value, reflecting the city's diverse economic expansion.

During the same period, Shanghai's fixed-asset investment surged by 9.2 percent. The city saw a marginal 0.1 percent year-on-year increase in total retail sales of consumer goods, reaching approximately 461.44 billion yuan. Additionally, its financial market turnover amounted to 866.13 trillion yuan, marking a 15.6 percent yearly uptick.

Looking ahead, Shanghai's GDP is expected to grow by about 5 percent this year, building upon the momentum from last year when it reached 4.72 trillion yuan, announced Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, on Jan 23.

Key highlights:

The manufacturing industries of cultural, educational, art, sports, and recreational products achieved a 16.5 percent increase in output value. Additionally, laptops, lithium-ion batteries, and microcomputer equipment experienced respective output quantity growth of 45.7 percent, 19.8 percent, and 13.1 percent.

The two key industries of integrated circuits and new energy vehicle manufacturing, exhibited growth rates of 14 percent and 5 percent in output value, respectively.

The service industry recorded a 5.8 percent year-on-year increase in added value, propelled by growth in segments including transportation, warehousing, postal services, information transmission, software, information technology services, leasing, commercial services, and finance.

Fixed-asset investment in the city expanded by 9.2 percent year-on-year, with urban infrastructure, real estate development, and industrial investment all displaying positive growth.

The financial market turnover surged by 15.6 percent year-on-year, with significant expansions in transaction volumes of securities, interbank markets, gold exchange, and financial futures exchange.

The per capita disposable income of residents increased by 4.9 percent year-on-year, with urban and rural residents experiencing respective increases of 4.7 percent and 7.3 percent.

