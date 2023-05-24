Shangri-La Launches Global "Find Your Shangri-La" Campaign

A new brand film by a GRAMMY® award-winning director together with specially curated local experiences encapsulates a new campaign to help guests discover their Shangri-La.

Shangri-La launches its new "Find Your Shangri-La" global campaign, created to help guests find their personal moments of joy at the luxury hotel chain renowned for its delivery of Asian hospitality.

The initial part of the campaign is centered around a whimsical brand film that celebrates Shangri-La's commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences, showcased through unexpected moments of personalized and authentic service.

"At Shangri-La, we understand that each guest has a unique version of what it means to 'Find Your Shangri-La,'" says Shangri-La Chairman Hui Kuok. "We have a rich legacy of more than 50 years in delighting customers and wanted to take this opportunity to highlight something that has always been part of us — bringing joyful moments to the people we host.

"The new brand film captures the unique way in which we delight our guests with special moments and treats through our warm, authentic hospitality. We are excited to debut our campaign with this film, alongside an array of immersive experiences that elevate our brand experience."

The film was developed in partnership with GRAMMY® award-winning director Dave Meyers. To illustrate how guests can find their own Shangri-La, Meyers brought to life fanciful characters that represent different guest personas and chronicled how they found their happiness in various Shangri-La properties, showcasing the delightful, personalized hospitality experiences offered at each hotel.

"Shangri-La is more than a physical place," said Meyers. "It is a state of mind – a magical world that you can get lost in. Making this film has been a wonderful and inspiring experience for me to explore what 'Shangri-La' means to modern travelers."

"Find Your Shangri-La" themed experiences at a variety of hotels:

To encourage guests to find their Shangri-La, hotels across the group are offering an array of local experiences to unveil hidden cultural gems exclusive to their destinations.

In Paris, an array of summery delights are available from the opening of La Bauhinia's terrace where guests can dine with dramatic views of the Eiffel Tower, to private boat rides along the river Seine. Additionally, guests staying at Shangri-La Paris have the opportunity to immerse themselves in luxury with a newly launched experience at the iconic Guerlain fragrance boutique on the Champs-Élysées. The private tour will be complete with a bespoke Bee Bottle filled with a perfume of their choice, taking inspiration from Bonaparte's bee emblem seen throughout the Parisian palace.

For the culture vultures, Shangri-La The Shard, London invites guests to uncover the historic secrets of the Tower of London followed by a gin tasting and at a local London distillery with their Royal Jewels & Gin experience, honoring this special Coronation year.

Guests in Istanbul are offered the chance to cruise down The Bosphorus in a luxury yacht and explore the city or try their hand at Ebru marble art in a painting studio in Kadıköy. Shangri-La The Bosphorus, Istanbul is home to Istanbul's first Baklava Butler who expertly prepares traditional Baklava in a private setting.

Traveling from taste to scent, Shangri-La Al Husn, Muscat offers Oman's debut Frankincense Butler where guests are taken on a journey into the ancient history of Omani culture. This includes a traditional welcome of Frankincense incense, local dates and coffee followed by a private tour of the resort's Frankincense garden with their in residence Frankincense expert.

For those seeking adventure, Shangri-La Vancouver offers a thrilling helicopter experience to the top of Whistler, where a gourmet lunch will be enjoyed upon untouched snow caps before guests descend into the ice caves below.

For guests who find joy in art and nature, Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong is collaborating with acclaimed Japanese contemporary artist Mika Ninagawa to transform the hotel's lobby lounge into a fantastical garden adorned by larger-than-life botanical art pieces. Called "Butterflies' Season", the garden is her first signature mirror box floral installation at the hotel and an extension of the display she created for the Shangri-La Lounge at Art Basel Hong Kong in March 2023.

For those with epicurean tastes, Shangri-La has curated exclusive "Find Your Shangri-La" menus, inspired by Chinese and regional Asian cuisines and interpreted through the hotels' local culinary cultures. While each menu is unique to the hotel, all menus celebrate unexpected flavors and presentations that offer diners the chance to experience a moment of joy. The menus are available now until August 13, 2023 at select hotels across the group.

Shangri-La has also created a collection of imaginative cocktails and mocktails inspired by the "Find Your Shangri-La" campaign theme. Available now through December 31, 2023, the three #FindYourShangriLa cocktails include the Daydreamer, Taste of Eden, and the Sky is the Limit. Guests can enjoy these cocktails while listening to the brand film's theme song, "Over the Rainbow". Members of Shangri-La Circle, the brand's loyalty program, can also enjoy a complimentary #FindYourShangriLa cocktail on Members' Day, celebrated on the sixth of each month. The "Find your Shangri-La" menus and special drinks are available at select Shangri-La hotels in France, China, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

These are just a few of the experiences to ensure guests find their Shangri-La and the group looks forward to offering more memorable experiences and heartfelt hospitality to ensure you #Findyourshangrila.

ABOUT THE BRAND FILM

Supplementary information about the brand film, below.

Link to the brand film here .

. Links to accompanying images can be found here .

The locations:

Handpicked locations to celebrate the roots and development of Shangri-La.

The film sparks the audience's imagination and transports them on a journey to discover their own Shangri-La. The film was shot at some of Shangri-La's spectacular and iconic properties around the world, including Shangri-La Hotel, Paris; China World Hotel, Beijing; Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, and Shangri-La Al Husn Resort & Spa, Muscat.

The characters that represent different guest personas:

The Peony's Shangri-La –

The film invites the audience to follow the journey of the protagonist, a beautiful peony flower, seeking their own personal paradise. Symbolizing Shangri-La's Asian roots, the peony is guided by a bellhop through the properties, where it glimpses four fantasy characters representing the brand's core offerings: culinary excellence (hummingbird), special occasions (wedding dress), wellness (penguins), and family (toy train).

The Hummingbird's Shangri-La —

The hummingbird flits around, spoiled for choice with all the beautiful flowers he's being offered. This delicate bird represents the multitude of decadent gastronomic experiences that Shangri-La's talented and dedicated chefs craft at our hotels across the world. It also captures how Shangri-La's culinary offerings exemplify the brand's approach to heartfelt Asian hospitality and cater to the tastes of each individual guest.

The Penguins' Shangri-La –

The penguins enjoying a dip in the icy pool represent each guest's unique and personal vision of wellness. Shangri-La understands that wellness is the pursuit of holistic health and wellbeing defined by individual choices and lifestyles. Shangri-La prides itself on creating peaceful sanctuaries where guests can unwind and enter a tranquil state of mind.

The Train's Shangri-La –

The train represents the curiosity and forward motion of a child who is excited to explore this environment. And in this scene, the train is going towards its own adventure in a wonderful play space. Shangri-La took inspiration from buds by Shangri-La, an immersive curated play space located in Shangri-La Singapore, when creating this playground. Shangri-La is a joyful place for all families because everyone is treated as if they were part of the Shangri-La family. This is a family where everyone looks out for each other. Where the doors are welcoming to children and adults alike.

The Wedding Dress' Shangri-La –

Weddings are a special occasion for the bride and groom, and their loved ones, for many reasons. Shangri-La's wizards of magical weddings are always ready to infuse that special touch into this age-old ritual so that besotted lovers can find their romantic Shangri-La – realizing their perfect, spellbinding dress and the dreamy location. Complete with meticulous details crafted by hand, the beautiful wedding gown is a unique designer piece loaned by acclaimed Chinese couturier, Guo Pei.

List of Shangri-La hotels offering the "Find Your Shangri-La" themed menu and whimsical cocktails

Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong Shangri-La Chengdu Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai China World Hotel, Beijing Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai Shangri-La Sanya Shangri-La Shougang Park, Beijing Shangri-La Singapore Shangri-La Bangkok Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu Shangri-La The Shard, London Shangri-La Paris

About Shangri-La:

Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realize their own moments of Shangri-La. Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

About Shangri-La Circle

Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Group's portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities, and family experiences. Details of these benefits can be found here . To enroll as a member and stay up to date with the latest Shangri-La Circle announcements and offers, visit www.shangri-la.com/shangrilacircle and connect with us on Instagram , Facebook , Weibo , and WeChat , or download the Shangri-La mobile app .

About Dave Meyers:

Having directed hundreds of music videos and commercials over the past 20 years, Dave Meyers has firmly established himself as one of the industry's most prolific and sought-after talents. Inspired by a chance meeting with director Gus Van Sant, Dave set his sights on directing music videos for the music industry's best and brightest, from Missy Elliott to Kendrick Lamar, from Janet Jackson to Ariana Grande. His work has brought on a slew of nominations and many awards, including two Grammys for Best Music Video and four MTV awards for Video of the Year.

