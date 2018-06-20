'Shangya Exchange' landed on the iconic NASDAQ's big screen in New York's Times Square

Established in September 2017, Shangya Exchange is a digital asset trading platform under the Shangya Group. Since its establishment, it has grown rapidly. With the principle of taking the safety of users' assets as its first priority, Shangya constantly optimizes the user experience and actively deploys the global market. At present, the number of users registered on Shangya Exchange has approached 2 million, and the daily transaction volume is between 300 million to 400 million RMB.

The NASDAQ's big screen is a landmark of New York City's Times Square, with the highest traffic volume in the world, also known as the 'Crossroads of The World'. Facebook, Baidu, Tencent, Alibaba and other business giants have competed to appear on this world's most famous screen, and it was once seen as a symbol of success and wealth. This time, it's Shangya's turn. On one hand, it declared to the world its original intention of being 'The best digital asset trading platform with the most secure user experience in the world'. On the other hand, it shows the ambition of Shangya's strategic layout of the internationalization.

Actively apply for licenses of every available country and starting internalization

At the very beginning of its establishment, Shangya focused on the legality of compliance. Mr. Zhang Li, chairman of the Shangya Foundation, has repeatedly stated in public that 'Shangya will certainly communicate with regulators and take the initiative to embrace supervision. Shangya never regards itself as an outlaw'. So far, Shangya has already obtained digital asset trading licenses issued by the governments of Cambodia and Australia. And there are seven other licence applications in process.

At the end of March 2018, Shangya Cambodia Exchange received the digital asset trading license from the Cambodian government. Also, Australian Digital Asset Exchange (AUEC), funded by the Shangya Global Ecology Foundation, will formally go live on June 21, Australian time. It is understood that Shangya's Taiwan branch office will open in July.

Launch the '36+N Super Node Project', Establish the 'Shangya Ecology'

Shangya established the Shangya Global Ecology Foundation in early June of this year and officially launched the '36+N Super Node Project' which will provide a high quality ecosystem of 'Technology+Resources' for all capitals, assets, and users coming to the Shangya platform. Constructing Shangya Ecology through Super Nodes Project will provide deep incubation and professional guidance for projects in the system. At the same time, in terms of exit, Shangya Group not only provides exchange as a short-term exit route, but also provides a list of mature listed companies for early investors as exit channel. In terms of project operations and execution, technical experts, capital operation experts, and project operations experts within the ecosystem will also actively participate in the guidance of the project. At this moment of publication, there have been 9 super-nodes from across the world joining Shangya Ecology, such as the listed companies - The9 Limited, CWZ China Flowers AG, SMI CORPORATION, China Billion Resources Limited, and the famous blockchain investment agency such as Starwin Capital, Geekbeans Capital, Shenzhen Boein Investment CO.,Ltd, blockchain professional technical team Loopring, Ziggurat Tech and so on. Through the Super Node project, Shangya has built an efficient ecosystem in terms of capital markets, technology reserves, and high-quality projects. This has laid a good foundation for Shangya to build the safest digital asset trading platform.

Mr. Zhang Li, the chairman of the Shangya Foundation, once spoke in public, 'Only when we no longer worry about the world and concentrate fully on our own business and start doing solid work, do we have the opportunity to make amazing things happen'. It is believed that Shangya which has such values will rise rapidly and constantly in the blockchain industry.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shangya-exchange-landed-on-the-iconic-nasdaqs-big-screen-in-new-yorks-times-square-300669120.html

SOURCE Shangya Exchange