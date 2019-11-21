Shangyu creates a model of business-friendly environment enhanced by innovative services for the Zhejiang Greater Bay Area

Huanqiu.com and the Shangyu District Committee and Government recently co-organized a media campaign, to which the two parties invited domestic and international media organizations in a move to help promote the district's progress in improving its business-friendly environment and in boosting the innovation and quality-based development of the district.

Shangyu, which serves as the bridgehead for economic and trade cooperation among cities located within the Zhejiang Greater Bay Area, continues to broaden the strategy of strengthening the connections with the nearby cities of Hangzhou, Ningbo and Shanghai. With the Hangzhou Bay Shangyu Economic and Technological Development Zone serving as a connector to Shanghai, the district is facilitating collaborative development across the automotive parts, pharmaceutical, chemical and electronic information sectors with a focus on helping players operating in a wide array of sectors collaborate closely across the supply chain. In addition, Shangyu is also helping build an innovation chain across the Yangtze River Delta region. With the support of scientific research organizations in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Ningbo, the district aims to create an integrated innovation chain encompassing product research and development, project incubation, exchanges and exhibitions, inspection and testing, as well as professional legal services, in order to promote local industrial development.

As part of its efforts in improving the local business environment, Shangyu has also introduced several favorable policies in terms of mergers, acquisitions and corporate reorganizations, investment promotion across the industrial chain, technological innovation, standard-based governance as well as incentives for tax contributions and collaborative manufacturing.

In addition to supporting the business development with favorable industrial policies, the district has further improved the business-friendly environment through its one-stop service center, which was designed to provide convenience for and benefits to the general population.

The service center was established in 1999. Over recent years, the government of Shangyu has leveraged the benefits of the internet to make it much easier for companies who have a presence in the district to take care of all their administrative chores at the one-stop service center.

Zhang Jing, review and management director at the center, said, "Companies need efficient services. Our center has launched a turnkey solution encompassing business registration, corporate seal procurement, opening of a bank account and registration with the social insurance authorities. It takes less than one day to finish the entire process."

SOURCE huanqiu.com