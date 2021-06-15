Shannon Allmon Joins BlockFi as General Manager of Retail

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, today announced that Shannon Allmon has joined the company as General Manager of Retail. Mr. Allmon will be responsible for developing and executing programs, services, and products crafted for the needs of BlockFi's crypto investors as well as paving the way for new consumers to enter the crypto asset class.

Mr. Allmon joins BlockFi with over 20 years of financial services experience, most recently from PayPal, where he served as Senior Director of Product Development. While working at PayPal, he was accountable for global consumer lending and credit products. He led international launches and product management for PayPal Credit, PayPal's Buy-Now-Pay-Later products, and the Venmo Credit Card. He also built the global SMB lending platform for PayPal Working Capital. Prior to his role at PayPal, Mr. Allmon successfully launched and managed multiple financial services products for Fannie Mae and Capital One.

"We're honored to have Shannon join BlockFi during an exciting time of growth for our company as we continue to expand into new markets and launch innovative products that fulfill the needs of our customers," said Zac Prince, Founder and CEO of BlockFi. "His proven leadership and expertise will allow us to continue our expansion of services as consumers look to gain exposure to digital assets. Shannon's ability to build, manage, and scale multiple product launches makes him a natural addition to the retail team."

"I'm thrilled to join BlockFi as the broader digital asset sector continues to grow and cement itself as part of the payments and finance ecosystem," added Mr. Allmon. "The opportunity to leverage my extensive experience in both traditional and progressive financial services with the dynamic and evolving field of cryptocurrency excites me as I begin my tenure at BlockFi."

Mr. Allmon is based in Baltimore and holds a BBA from the College of William and Mary.

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors. BlockFi's platform manages more than $15 billion in assets and has generated over $200 million in interest for clients. The company, headquartered in New Jersey with offices around the globe, continues to expand its presence in the United States and internationally.

Nothing contained in this announcement should be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any security, commodity, investment or to engage in any other transaction. The information provided in this announcement is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This announcement is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the announcement is prohibited, by reason of that person's nationality, residence or otherwise.

Neither BlockFi nor any of its affiliates or representatives provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and crypto interest accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Learn more at BlockFi.com.

BlockFi Lending LLC NMLS ID#1737520 | BlockFi Trading LLC NMLS ID#1873137

