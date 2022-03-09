Shannon Campbell joins advisory board at Verix

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verix, a leading provider of AI-Driven analytic solutions for life sciences' business functions, announced today the appointment of Shannon Campbell to the company's Advisory Board. Ms. Campbell, a veteran healthcare leader with over 25 years of experience in strategic roles at top biopharmaceutical companies, including Merus, Novartis, Bayer, and Abbott Labs. Shannon possesses a passion for commercial effectiveness and significant domain expertise across a range of specialty markets.



As an industry veteran, Shannon will contribute to Verix's growth and expansion in new and existing markets. "Ms. Campbell brings extensive experience from top companies in the Biopharmaceutical industry and an appetite for continuous innovation", says Doron Aspitz, Verix CEO, "It's our pleasure to welcome Shannon to our Advisory Board and I am looking forward to working together and advancing our global mission".

Before joining Verix, Shannon served as Novartis Oncology Senior Vice President for their US Solid Tumor Franchise, where she provided vision, leadership, & commercial strategy for a wide portfolio across a range of oncology and rare diseases. Prior to Novartis, Shannon served as Vice President and General Manager of Bayer's US Oncology Business Unit, leading its growth and commercial strategy. Through these experiences, Shannon came to know and recognize Verix as an innovative partner in AI-Driven analytic solutions that enhance commercial operations and effectiveness.

Verix is now looking forward to expanding its market reach worldwide by pushing the envelope with science-based analytic solutions, connecting strategy to tactics and boosting growth.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Verix Advisory Board," said Shannon "Verix has created a unique approach and Advanced Analytics capabilities, based on deep understanding of the business challenges. I look forward to working with Verix to support innovation in the life sciences industry".

Verix's advisory board is an experienced group of life sciences and business leaders as well as data analytics experts, all helping to shape the company's strategic vision and tap into new market opportunities worldwide to achieve exponential growth.

About Verix

Verix, a leading provider of AI/ML technologies for commercial optimization in life sciences, has been helping companies for over a decade to generate significant brand revenue and launch dozens of products. Verix's advanced analytics platform enables brand professionals to identify the most relevant customers, recommend actions, accurately forecast performance, perform predictive scenario planning, and better understand therapeutic landscapes and growth opportunities.

