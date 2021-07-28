Shannon W. Locke, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN ANTONIO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shannon W. Locke, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his professional excellence in the field of law and his exemplary contributions at The Locke Law Group.

With 19 years of experience, Board Certified Criminal Defense Attorney Shannon W. Locke, Esq., has led an exceptional career, working diligently on behalf of his clients. He has represented many types of criminal law cases, including Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession with Intent to Deliver, DWI, and Domestic Violence.



Shannon W. Locke, Esq.

After moving to San Antonio, Texas, Mr. Locke worked in the Bexar County District Attorney's Office. He has prosecuted financial crimes in the White Collar Crime Unit, and gained valuable trial experience and complex litigation skills. He has also practiced in a number of Texas counties, and has tried cases in Hays, Kendall, Gillespie, and Bexar County. He dismissed cases in counties such as San Patricio County, Guadalupe, Nueces, Kerr, and Comal County.



The Locke Law Group, an expert criminal defense firm in San Antonio, TX, defends clients against myriad criminal charges in San Antonio and its vicinity. Mr. Locke and his team of Criminal Defense attorneys and Family Law attorneys are dedicated to providing the highest quality of representation. Mr. Locke understands that every criminal case is unique and requires strict attention to detail and listening to the needs of the client to provide the best possible outcome. The Locke Law Group strives to protect their clients' fundamental rights, passionately defend cases at trial, or fight for a fair plea negotiation. Mr. Locke and his team defend their clients from the potentially severe consequences of convictions, which can include high penalty fees or jail time. The practice offers a free first consultation session with an experienced lawyer, where clients can discuss their case. The firm offers flexible payment options, detailed defense strategies for each case, and prompt communication at all times.



Before starting his illustrious legal career, Mr. Locke pursued an education at Macalester College in St. Paul, MO, earning his Bachelor's degree in History with Honors. After working at a Fortune 500 company for three years, he obtained a J.D. Degree from the University of Arizona, College of Law Tucson, Arizona, in 2002. Shortly after, he became a prosecutor at the Pima County Attorney's Office. He was the only prosecutor in Pima County to successfully first-chair two first-degree murder trials in 2005.



Devoted to his field, Mr. Locke maintains active memberships with the American Bar Association and the Texas Bar Association. Awards for his work include AIOLCA's 10 Best in Texas for Client Satisfaction in 2019, Top Attorney in Who's Who Directories, and National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Criminal Defense Attorney.



