Shantel Jackson Expands Shoe Gummi Into a Multi-Category Foot Comfort Brand and Launches Original Series

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and inventor Shantel Jackson is scaling her patented high heel innovation, Shoe Gummi—the first outer-sole technology designed to prevent high-heel discomfort—into a multi-category foot comfort brand, while also expanding into media as the creator and executive producer of an original YouTube series, Let's Get Down to Business.

Shantel Jackson: Let's Get Down to Business. Now on YouTube

Originally known for its patented outer-sole technology designed to help women wear heels longer and more comfortably, Shoe Gummi is continuing to evolve beyond its hero product with a new range of foot comfort accessories including Gummi Dots, Gummi Straps, Gummi Inserts, Toe Gummi, Arch Gummi, Luxe Slippers and Comfort Socks. The expanded product line reinforces the brand's mission to redefine how women experience comfort across all footwear, from heels to sneakers, as well as everyday essentials like socks and slippers.

Inspired by her background in reality television, Jackson is venturing into long-form media with Let's Get Down to Business, a cinematic, reality-driven vlog series that centers around founder-led storytelling. The series offers a real-time look at what it takes to build and scale a brand by showcasing raw, day-to-day moments—from product development and high-level meetings to industry events and the personal experiences that shape her approach as a founder.

"I wanted to create something that shows the real journey—the wins, the challenges, and everything in between," says Jackson. "Building a business isn't always glamorous, but it's rewarding, and I want people to feel like they're part of that process."

Shoe Gummi continues to gain momentum across fashion and entertainment through a series of high-profile collaborations. The brand recently partnered with the Miss Universe Organization as an official endurance partner, supporting contestants through the demands of competition. Additional collaborations include NYFW x Harlem's Fashion Row and the L'Oréal Women of Worth event, further cementing Shoe Gummi's presence at the intersection of culture, innovation, and empowerment.

Jackson's voice as a founder and innovator continues to expand across media and thought leadership. She was recently featured on the NAACP Image Awards' Image Unscripted podcast, joining industry leaders including Bozoma St. John, Jemele Hill, and Tai Beauchamp in a candid discussion on leadership and building influence.

Let's Get Down to Business is now streaming on YouTube, with new episodes released bi-weekly.

For more information or to make a purchase, visit: https://shoegummi.com/

About Shoe Gummi

Shoe Gummi is a patented footwear innovation brand designed to enhance comfort, stability, and wearability in high heels. Known for its signature outer-sole technology, the brand continues to expand its offerings with a growing range of foot comfort solutions for everyday wear.

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SOURCE Shoe Gummi