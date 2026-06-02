Shanti Recovery & Wellness Announces DHCS Accreditation and Opens California Virtual Outpatient Rehab Services for California Adults

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanti Recovery & Wellness, a California-based virtual outpatient treatment provider founded by licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Urvi Natha, has announced its DHCS accreditation and is now accepting clients for addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment throughout California.

"Shanti was created for people who need real clinical support, but also need treatment that fits into daily life," said Dr. Urvi Natha, Founder and CEO of Shanti Recovery & Wellness

The launch marks the formal opening of Shanti Recovery & Wellness' Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program or VIOP, designed for adults who need structured clinical support while continuing to live at home, maintain work responsibilities, or transition from detox, residential treatment, sober living, or another higher level of care.

The program reflects Shanti's guiding philosophy: recovery should address the full person, not only the symptoms of addiction.

Shanti Recovery & Wellness combines evidence-based addiction and mental health care with holistic wellness practices rooted in eastern and western healing traditions.

Clients may participate in individual therapy, group therapy, relapse prevention planning, family or relationship-focused support, psychiatric consultation, medication management when clinically appropriate, and therapeutic modalities such as CBT, DBT, trauma-informed care, motivational interviewing, and mindfulness-based approaches.

Alongside its clinical services, Shanti incorporates holistic practices such as meditation, breathwork, mindfulness practice, and sound baths. These offerings are intended to help clients build emotional regulation, reduce stress, reconnect with the body, and develop healthier daily rhythms that support long-term sobriety and overall well-being.

"Shanti was created for people who need real clinical support, but also need treatment that fits into daily life," said Dr. Urvi Natha, Founder and CEO of Shanti Recovery & Wellness. "Our approach brings together evidence-based therapy, psychiatric support, and holistic practices that help clients work through the deeper emotional, relational, and nervous-system patterns that often contribute to addiction. We want recovery to feel accessible, compassionate, and sustainable."

Dr. Natha brings more than 15 years of clinical experience in addiction, dual diagnosis, and psychotherapy, including work with clients in high-end treatment settings and outpatient care.

Her vision for Shanti Recovery & Wellness grew from a need she observed in the recovery continuum: many adults require meaningful support after crisis stabilization or residential care, but may not need 24-hour monitoring or an in-person program.

Through secure telehealth delivery, Shanti Recovery & Wellness provides treatment access for clients across California, including those balancing professional obligations, caregiving responsibilities, transportation limitations, rural access barriers, or privacy concerns. The virtual model allows clients to participate in structured care from home or another supportive private environment while maintaining accountability, connection, and clinical oversight.

Shanti Recovery & Wellness is now accepting client inquiries, insurance verification requests, and professional referrals. Individuals, families, sober living partners, and referral professionals can contact the admissions team at 310-620-2002 to learn more about program availability and clinical fit.

About Shanti Recovery & Wellness

Shanti Recovery & Wellness provides DHCS-accredited virtual outpatient addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment for adults in California.

Founded by Dr. Urvi Natha, PsyD, the program integrates evidence-based therapy, psychiatric and medication support when appropriate, relapse prevention, family involvement, and holistic wellness practices, including meditation, breathwork, yoga, mindfulness, and sound baths.

Shanti Recovery & Wellness is located at 212 Yacht Club Way, Suite A6, Redondo Beach, CA 90277, and serves clients through secure telehealth treatment.

Media Contact:

Ashley Marsh

310-620-2002

[email protected]

SOURCE Shanti Recovery & Wellness