Shapa Health Breaks Ground with 5th Patent Approval and Trademark Acknowledgment, Pioneering Numberless Scale® AI-Powered Health Solutions in 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapa Health, a leading force in the health technology sector, proudly announces major milestones, marking its 5th patent approval and an official acknowledgment for its trademark application by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

MyClearStep Numberless Scale®: Lose the Anxiety, Keep the Progress with Blind Weigh-ins AI Mechanism to help people understand the relationship between cause and effect.

The recently granted patent, US Patent #11,568,995 B1, solidifies Shapa's innovations in behavioral health and as a trailblazer in remote patient monitoring solutions, with a specific focus on addressing challenges associated with eating disorders. Powered by the MyClearStep AI platform, the patented technology represents a revolutionary approach to remote patient monitoring, showcasing Shapa's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in health technology.

In parallel to the patent success, Shapa is delighted to announce the receipt of an official notification from the USPTO for its trademark application for Numberless Scale® Serial Number 97666553. This trademark signifies a significant step in establishing a unique brand identity for Shapa's innovative products, including the Numberless Scale®, a pivotal component in the company's product portfolio.

This dual announcement is a testament to Shapa's dedication to advancing healthcare solutions and underscores its formidable position in the competitive landscape. The Numberless Scale®, aligning with Shapa's vision of transforming lives through technology, represents a pioneering and forward-thinking approach to health monitoring.

Nati Lavi, CEO at Shapa Health, commented, "Receiving our 5th patent and the publication of our trademark application mark significant milestones for Shapa Health. These achievements reflect our ongoing commitment to driving innovation in healthcare and providing cutting-edge solutions to improve patient outcomes. We are excited about the positive impact these developments will have on our ability to deliver exceptional products and services to our customers."

Looking ahead, Shapa Health anticipates that these achievements will lay the foundation for continued success in 2024, with more announcements and advancements on the horizon. The company remains steadfast in its dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in health technology and is eager to contribute to positive change in the lives of individuals worldwide.

