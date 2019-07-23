Shapa Health Granted First Patent Validating Its Unique Approach to Sustainable Behavioral Change

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapa, a leading Silicon Valley-based health IT technology company, announced today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company its first patent (U.S. Patent # 10,347,152) covering Shapa's essential technology and platform. The patent, titled "Indirect bio-feedback health and fitness management system," is the brainchild of co-founders Nati Lavi and renowned behavioral economist Dan Ariely.

Shapa Inc.

The system employs algorithms and artificial intelligence to determine suggested recommended actions for a user to improve their health and fitness based on many key environmental and personal biometrics captured by the Shapa platform. A key aspect of the method captured in the patent is the users never being informed of their weight or blood pressure but rather a color scheme giving directional guidance on progress towards goals.

"Our approach and technology are continually proving that we're on the right track helping our users create meaningful sustainable behavioral change," says co-founder Dan Ariely. "Our team is constantly improving the technology, our machine learning and AI technology to provide actionable insights and recommendations that help Shapa customers to reach their goals.

"We're so proud that the U.S. Patent Office has recognized our unique technology and approach, granting us our first patent. Several more are in the works as we work towards scaling the user base via our consumer and enterprise go to markets."

Earlier this year, Shapa also announced the licensing of Shapa HL, Shapa's behavioral change platform for digital health which is focused on dramatically improving patient engagement for wellness, chronic disease management and prevention of leading chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

The patented platform uses cloud-based technology coupled with cutting-edge behavioral science and AI to incrementally improve outcomes through behavioral change and education. In 2014, the World Health Organization estimated that over 422 million are affected by diabetes while the Center for Disease Control estimates that six out of 10 people in the United States now have at least one chronic disease.

About Shapa

Shapa is based in Silicon Valley and was co-founded by social scientist and Duke University professor Dan Ariely as an innovative approach to chronic disease management and prevention. Shapa's mission is to help people achieve their health goals by bringing to life Ariely's cutting-edge insights using human-compatible design, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technology. Starting with a scale, Shapa helps individuals change their behavior to prevent disease. To learn more and join the Shapa community, visit https://www.shapa.me/. Shapa previously announced a partnership with AIG (https://www.coverager.com/aig-safe-life-powered-by-shapa/) and Vitality Group, a global health tech company leading in wellness and digital health for enterprises.

