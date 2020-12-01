Shapa Health Leverages Core Behavioral Economics Technology and Platform to Tackle Hypertension and White Coat Syndrome

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapa, a leading Silicon Valley based health IT technology company, announced today their entry into the cardiovascular health management market. Previous studies from Shapa, as well as recent user data, have proven that over 79.8% of users continue to weigh themselves daily and lose or maintain weight after 12 months of engagement with Shapa. "After successful deployment of our heart failure virtual monitoring program with a large US-based healthcare provider, the time has come to expand our platform into additional markets now that we've proven sustained long-term user engagement," says Shapa CEO Nati Lavi.

Shapa BP device Health Data

Shapa is launching a new Blood Pressure monitor, coupled with its Shapa HL platform, which builds on its existing weight management products that made the company popular when it launched 3 years ago. "Building off our behavioral economics approach to health management designed by Shapa co-founder Professor Dan Ariely with our existing products, our new blood pressure health management service provides unique value to members and clinicians. By providing increased transparency in screening for hypertension, as well as limiting misdiagnosis and overmedication, we give individuals and their care team more confidence with managing their cardiovascular health and the treatment plans," says Lara Felton, Head of Product Management at Shapa Health. Shapa's innovations continue to add to its repertoire of solutions in the exploding virtual care market that has grown leaps and bounds, fueled by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The AI developed for this particular application builds on previous Shapa technology including real time data sharing with clinicians to help minimize the white coat effect, while nudging patients to measure more often without the anxiety that gives inaccurate blood pressure measurements. The virtual care service allows for monitoring and real time alerts to both the clinician and patient when blood pressure readings are outside normal ranges. The combination of habitual measuring and true feedback on blood pressure trends helps patients and clinicians better improve medication adherence, will aid in improving confidence with diagnosing chronic hypertension and lead to a reduction in medication requirements.

Earlier this year, the company also announced a study with Dr. Adi Leiba, an associate professor at Ben Gurion University, Assuta Ashdod University Hospital in Israel and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Leiba, the Principal Investigator (PI) of this project, plans to recruit 200 patients with presumed uncontrolled hypertension using this new capability of the Shapa virtual care platform.

With the use of the Shapa's numberless blood pressure virtual care monitoring capabilities, the study will be able to assess a more accurate blood pressure monitoring technology that abolishes the effect of "home-based white coat hypertension."

The study has begun in 2020, with preliminary results expected on June 2021.

About Shapa

Shapa is based in Silicon Valley and was co-founded by social scientist and Duke University professor Dan Ariely as an innovative approach to chronic disease management and prevention. Shapa's mission is to help people achieve their health goals by bringing to life Ariely's cutting edge insights using human-compatible design, big data, artificial intelligence, and mobile technology. Starting with a scale, Shapa helps individuals change their behavior to prevent disease. To learn more and join the Shapa community visit https://shapahealth.com/. Shapa previously announced a partnership with AIG and Vitality Group , a global health tech company leading in wellness and digital health for enterprises.

Media Contact:

Lara Felton

408-207-5201

[email protected]

SOURCE Shapa

Related Links

https://www.shapa.me/

