Shapa Health Partnering With a Large Healthcare Insurance Provider to Launch Cost-Effective Solution for Virtual Outpatient Weight Monitoring and Lifestyle Program for Those Living With Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapa Health, a leading Silicon Valley-based health IT company, announced today that it will partner with a large healthcare insurance provider to extend its revolutionary behavior change cloud platform to assist patients living with congestive heart failure (CHF). This partnership will allow healthcare plans and providers easy access to Shapa's weight monitoring and lifestyle programs, customized for CHF patients.

The Shapa Color lets you know if the changes you've been making in your daily life over the past few weeks are getting you closer to, or farther from, your goal. Shapa's CHF alert on Apple watch

As the leading digital solution in weight management, Shapa enables patients to monitor their weight and track their progress toward wellness goals. The platform guides patients toward healthier daily habits, improving overall health and preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. Adding a CHF offering to the Shapa platform will allow providers to extend the benefits of disease prevention to a high-risk patient population when it comes to heart health.

The decision to extend its platform to CHF patients comes at a time when Shapa is experiencing phenomenal user engagement. The extension will allow the use of existing Shapa technology and devices to improve outpatient monitoring and management of this patient population with the goal of lowering healthcare costs and reducing readmission rates. Emory Healthcare estimates that 5 million Americans are currently living with CHF, with over half a million new cases diagnosed yearly. In the U.S., annual spending per CHF patient is upwards of $50k, with 65-88% of these costs related to hospitalization.

For CHF patients, incorporating weight monitoring and healthy habits into their daily routines is critical. Weight gain in a short period of time is a symptom of heart failure. Often, if the weight change is detected early enough, steps can be taken by the patient and care team to manage the symptoms of heart failure at home without requiring an escalation of care. "Patients, their families, and their care teams will have an essential tool to monitor and guide treatment of congestive heart failure," says Dr. Deb Friesen, Physician, Colorado Kaiser Permanente. "This extension will reduce symptoms, costs, and extend meaningful life for CHF patients."

"After my father's sudden death from CHF, we began seeing the value of Shapa beyond weight loss and behavioral change," says Nati Lavi, CEO and co-founder of Shapa Health. "We already know through research and data that weighing yourself every day is a life-changing behavioral reminder to take your health more seriously. However, this extension to the Shapa platform that allows CHF patients to detect day-to-day variations in their weight could be the key to saving a loved one's life."

Dan Ariely, co-founder of Shapa adds, "The passing of Nati's father was a life-changing moment that greatly extended the mission of Shapa Health. A mission that once focused on reducing scale anxiety and creating healthy habits through behavioral change has now grown to one that uses the most innovative approach to focus on disease management and prevention as well as virtual long-term wellness."

About Shapa

Shapa is based in Silicon Valley and was co-founded by social scientist and Duke University professor Dan Ariely as an innovative approach to chronic disease management and prevention. Shapa's mission is to help people achieve their health goals by bringing to life Ariely's cutting-edge insights using human-compatible design, big data, artificial intelligence, and mobile technology. Starting with a scale, Shapa helps individuals change their behavior to prevent disease. Shapa previously announced a partnership with Vitality Group , Shapa also announced the licensing of Shapa HL and Shapa's first granted US patent #10,34,152.

