SHAPE Announces Winners of 2021 Beauty Awards

Dermatologists, Fitness Pros and SHAPE Editors Select the Best New Beauty Products for Active Lifestyles
Sep 09, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) SHAPE announced the 83 top new beauty products in the 2021 SHAPE Beauty Awards, spanning categories of makeup, hair, body, face, and dermatologist picks. Since 2003, the annual Beauty Awards have been an essential resource for wellness-minded women who are equally committed to their beauty and workout routines. The 2021 Beauty Awards are available in SHAPE's October issue, on sale September 10 and at shape.com/beautyawards now.
"The makeup, hair, body, and skin care in this year's Beauty Awards go above and beyond for the active lifestyles that our readers lead. We've selected the lip balm that keeps us hydrated throughout the 5:00 a.m. winter trail run, the dry shampoo that works so well that you can skip a wash after Pilates, and more innovative buys that fit seamlessly into beauty and workout routines," said Editor in Chief Liz Vaccariello.
SHAPE's Beauty Awards highlight the products that stand up to an active, anything-goes lifestyle. Each winning beauty product has been tested by the SHAPE Squad, a group of fitness- and beauty-minded staffers, wellness pros and dermatologists. This group sifts through hundreds of new products launched in the previous year to highlight the top picks that create this cumulative guide. Winners have the opportunity to be a part of SHAPE's coveted Beauty Lab Box, which includes dozens of editor-approved products from top beauty and wellness brands at one affordable price. The third edition of the box is launching later this year in time for the holiday season.
The full list of SHAPE's 2021 Beauty Awards can be read below and online at shape.com/beautyawards now.
The Best of Makeup
- Powder: SeneGence Translucent Loose Powder
- Concealer: CoverGirl Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer
- Waterproof Mascara: Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara
- Foundation: Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
- Powder Blush: Laura Geller Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbelized Blush
- Lip Balm: EleVen by Venus Williams
- Mascara: Lawless The One and Done Long-Wear Volumizing Mascara
- Tinted Multibalm: Jones Road Miracle Balm
- Brow Gel: Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel
- Cream Blush: Saie Dew Blush
- Eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
- Eye Shadow: Beautycounter Lid Glow Cream Shadow
- Bronzer: Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick
- Lip Gloss: About-Face Light Lock Lip Gloss
- Lipstick: Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick
- Primer: Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Face Primer
The Best of Hair
- Color Enhancer: Schwarzkopf Color Boost
- Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner: Herbal Essences Smooth Rose Hips Shampoo and Conditioner
- Dry Shampoo: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
- Brush: WetBrush Refresh & Extend Paddle Detangler
- Hair-Growth Treatment: BosleyMD Hair Regrowth Treatment
- Scalp Scrub: Innersense Organic Beauty True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub
- Color-Treated Shampoo & Conditioner: Love Beauty and Planet Aluminum Refillable Murumuru Butter & Rose Shampoo and Conditioner
- Curl Enhancer: Ouidad Coil Infusion Give a Boost Styling + Shaping Gel Cream
- Strand Smoother: OGX FrizzFree + Keratin Smoothing Oil Miracle Gloss Spray
- Hair Spray: Nexxus Weightless Style Ultra Fine Hair Spray
- Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner: Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner
- Co-Wash: Matrix Total Results A Curl Can Dream Co-Wash
- Mask: Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
- Blowout Styler: IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Blowout Balm
- Leave-In: Odele Leave-in Detangling Tonic
- Volumizer: Revitalash Cosmetics Volume Enhancing Foam
- Tool: T3 Airebrush Duo
The Best of Body
- Lotion: Olay Firming Body Lotion With Collagen
- Foot Treatment: Dr.'s Remedy Fearless Foot Finisher Therapeutic Foot Balm
- Deodorant: Type: A Aluminum Free Deodorant
- Mist: Alo Yoga Magnesium Reset Spray
- Nail Treatment: Olive & June Nail Strengthener
- Antiperspirant: Secret Refillable Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant
- Hand Wash: Dial Complete Clean + Gentle Foaming Hand Wash
- Wash: Degree Maximum Recovery Body Wash & Soak
- Oil: Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil
- Teeth Whitener: Crest Whitening Emulsions With Built-In Applicator
- Fragrance: Nest New York Perfume Oil
- Sunscreen: Native Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
- Treatment: Mutha Body Contour Serum
- Hand Cream: Jergens Ultra Healing+ Hand and Body Cream
- Mouthwash: Hello Products Naturally Healthy Mouthwash Refill Pouch
- Nail Polish: Nails Inc. Plant Power Plant-Based Polish
- Mask: Kopari Pink Soufflé Body Mask
The Best of Face
- Cleanser for a Deep Clean: Renée Rouleau Mint Renewal Cleanser
- Acne Treatment: Burt's Bees Targeted Spot Treatment
- Essence: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence
- Face Tool: Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Organic Reusable Sheet Mask
- Vitamin C: Wander Beauty Sight C-er Vitamin C Concentrate
- Hair Removal: Versed Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning Tool
- Night Cream: Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Renewing Cream
- Retinol Serum: Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum
- Dark Spot Treatment: Paula's Choice Clinical Discoloration Repair Serum
- Exfoliant: CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment
- Firming Serum: Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle & Niacinamide Firming Serum
- Micellar Water: Mary Kay Micellar Water
- Hyaluronic Acid: FaceGym Hydro-Bound Daily Serum
- Sunscreen Stick: MDSolarSciences Solar Stick Tinted SPF 40
- Eye Cream: Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream
- Day Cream: Uncommon Beauty Daily Water Cream
- Sunscreen: Le Prunier Plumscreen
- Makeup Remover: Farmacy Sweet Apple Clean Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
- Oil: Kate McLeod Face Stone
The Best of Derm Picks
- Cleanser: Epionce Lytic Gel Cleanser
- Tinted Moisturizer: Alastin Skincare Hydratint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36
- Peel: Glo Skin Beauty HydraBright AHA Glow Peel
- Sunscreen for Body: Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30
- Sunscreen for Face: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 30 Moisturizer + Hyaluronic Acid
- Eye Cream: SkinBetter Science EyeMax AlphaRet Overnight Cream
- Neck Cream: SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream
- Night Cream: PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Mask
- Body Wash: Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Body Wash
- Body Scrub: Differin Acne Clearing Body Scrub
- Body Treatment: Emsculpt NEO
- New Filler: The RHA Collection
- Microneedling Treatment: Vivace Fractional Micro Needle RF
- Scalp Treatment: HydraFacial Keravive
ABOUT SHAPE
SHAPE serves as the definitive resource for the woman who leads an active lifestyle. Through our magazine, website, social platforms, and experiences, we deliver science-backed information, inspiring stories, and a proven roadmap to navigate the journey to her goals. We understand her, we motivate her, and we speak to her directly in a trusted, friendly voice—about the race she trains for, the cooking class she wants to try, the adventure trip she goes on, the workout trend that piques her interest, the new skin care routine she has been searching for. With SHAPE, she has the tools and motivation to stay active, healthy, and happy—today and every day. SHAPE's encouragement and backing of expert editors and contributing board of advisors helps her to shape her biggest and boldest life.
