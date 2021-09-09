NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) SHAPE announced the 83 top new beauty products in the 2021 SHAPE Beauty Awards, spanning categories of makeup, hair, body, face, and dermatologist picks. Since 2003, the annual Beauty Awards have been an essential resource for wellness-minded women who are equally committed to their beauty and workout routines. The 2021 Beauty Awards are available in SHAPE's October issue, on sale September 10 and at shape.com/beautyawards now.

SHAPE Announces Winners of 2021 Beauty Awards

"The makeup, hair, body, and skin care in this year's Beauty Awards go above and beyond for the active lifestyles that our readers lead. We've selected the lip balm that keeps us hydrated throughout the 5:00 a.m. winter trail run, the dry shampoo that works so well that you can skip a wash after Pilates, and more innovative buys that fit seamlessly into beauty and workout routines," said Editor in Chief Liz Vaccariello.

SHAPE's Beauty Awards highlight the products that stand up to an active, anything-goes lifestyle. Each winning beauty product has been tested by the SHAPE Squad, a group of fitness- and beauty-minded staffers, wellness pros and dermatologists. This group sifts through hundreds of new products launched in the previous year to highlight the top picks that create this cumulative guide. Winners have the opportunity to be a part of SHAPE's coveted Beauty Lab Box, which includes dozens of editor-approved products from top beauty and wellness brands at one affordable price. The third edition of the box is launching later this year in time for the holiday season.

The full list of SHAPE's 2021 Beauty Awards can be read below and online at shape.com/beautyawards now.

The Best of Makeup

Powder: SeneGence Translucent Loose Powder

Concealer: CoverGirl Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer

Waterproof Mascara: Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara

Foundation: Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Powder Blush: Laura Geller Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbelized Blush

Lip Balm: EleVen by Venus Williams

Mascara: Lawless The One and Done Long-Wear Volumizing Mascara

Tinted Multibalm: Jones Road Miracle Balm

Brow Gel: Kosas Air Brow Tinted Volumizing Treatment Gel

Cream Blush: Saie Dew Blush

Eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Dual-Ended Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Eye Shadow: Beautycounter Lid Glow Cream Shadow

Bronzer: Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick

Lip Gloss: About-Face Light Lock Lip Gloss

Lipstick: Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick

Primer: Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Face Primer

The Best of Hair

Color Enhancer: Schwarzkopf Color Boost

Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner: Herbal Essences Smooth Rose Hips Shampoo and Conditioner

Dry Shampoo: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

Brush: WetBrush Refresh & Extend Paddle Detangler

Hair-Growth Treatment: BosleyMD Hair Regrowth Treatment

Scalp Scrub: Innersense Organic Beauty True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub

Color-Treated Shampoo & Conditioner: Love Beauty and Planet Aluminum Refillable Murumuru Butter & Rose Shampoo and Conditioner

Curl Enhancer: Ouidad Coil Infusion Give a Boost Styling + Shaping Gel Cream

Strand Smoother: OGX FrizzFree + Keratin Smoothing Oil Miracle Gloss Spray

Hair Spray: Nexxus Weightless Style Ultra Fine Hair Spray

Moisturizing Shampoo & Conditioner: Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner

Co-Wash: Matrix Total Results A Curl Can Dream Co-Wash

Mask: Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Blowout Styler: IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Blowout Balm

Leave-In: Odele Leave-in Detangling Tonic

Volumizer: Revitalash Cosmetics Volume Enhancing Foam

Tool: T3 Airebrush Duo

The Best of Body

Lotion: Olay Firming Body Lotion With Collagen

Foot Treatment: Dr.'s Remedy Fearless Foot Finisher Therapeutic Foot Balm

Deodorant: Type: A Aluminum Free Deodorant

Mist: Alo Yoga Magnesium Reset Spray

Nail Treatment: Olive & June Nail Strengthener

Antiperspirant: Secret Refillable Invisible Solid Antiperspirant & Deodorant

Hand Wash: Dial Complete Clean + Gentle Foaming Hand Wash

Wash: Degree Maximum Recovery Body Wash & Soak

Oil: Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil

Teeth Whitener: Crest Whitening Emulsions With Built-In Applicator

Fragrance: Nest New York Perfume Oil

Sunscreen: Native Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Treatment: Mutha Body Contour Serum

Hand Cream: Jergens Ultra Healing+ Hand and Body Cream

Mouthwash: Hello Products Naturally Healthy Mouthwash Refill Pouch

Nail Polish: Nails Inc. Plant Power Plant-Based Polish

Mask: Kopari Pink Soufflé Body Mask

The Best of Face

Cleanser for a Deep Clean: Renée Rouleau Mint Renewal Cleanser

Acne Treatment: Burt's Bees Targeted Spot Treatment

Essence: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence

Face Tool: Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Organic Reusable Sheet Mask

Vitamin C: Wander Beauty Sight C-er Vitamin C Concentrate

Hair Removal: Versed Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning Tool

Night Cream: Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Renewing Cream

Retinol Serum: Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum

Dark Spot Treatment: Paula's Choice Clinical Discoloration Repair Serum

Exfoliant: CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment

Firming Serum: Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle & Niacinamide Firming Serum

Micellar Water: Mary Kay Micellar Water

Hyaluronic Acid: FaceGym Hydro-Bound Daily Serum

Sunscreen Stick: MDSolarSciences Solar Stick Tinted SPF 40

Eye Cream: Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream

Day Cream: Uncommon Beauty Daily Water Cream

Sunscreen: Le Prunier Plumscreen

Makeup Remover: Farmacy Sweet Apple Clean Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

Oil: Kate McLeod Face Stone

The Best of Derm Picks

Cleanser: Epionce Lytic Gel Cleanser

Tinted Moisturizer: Alastin Skincare Hydratint Pro Mineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36

Peel: Glo Skin Beauty HydraBright AHA Glow Peel

Sunscreen for Body: Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30

Sunscreen for Face: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral SPF 30 Moisturizer + Hyaluronic Acid

Eye Cream: SkinBetter Science EyeMax AlphaRet Overnight Cream

Neck Cream: SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream

Night Cream: PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Mask

Body Wash: Dove Care & Protect Antibacterial Body Wash

Body Scrub: Differin Acne Clearing Body Scrub

Body Treatment: Emsculpt NEO

New Filler: The RHA Collection

Microneedling Treatment: Vivace Fractional Micro Needle RF

Scalp Treatment: HydraFacial Keravive

