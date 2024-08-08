SHAPE Announces Winners of 2024 Beauty Awards

SHAPE Editors Awarded Over 50 Beauty Products Across Categories Such as Makeup, Hair, Body, and More

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHAPE today announced the 2024 SHAPE Beauty Awards, a list of over 50 editor-approved beauty products spanning categories such as makeup, hair, and body. Since 2003, the annual SHAPE Beauty Awards have been an essential resource for wellness-focused women who are equally committed to their beauty and workout routines. The 2024 Beauty Awards are available now on SHAPE.com here .

In addition to best face, skin, body, and hair products, SHAPE also included categories such as "TikTok Loved" products, to keep readers in on the buzziest beauty out there, plus "Trends & Innovations," where editors awarded brands who created products that were outside the box. To round out the list, SHAPE included the "Best In-Office Treatments," for professional medical-grade beauty offerings that deliver top-notch results.

"As a team, we're leaning into wellness in beauty, seeing our fitness, nutrition, and beauty routines as part of an overall lifestyle strategy that supports our optimal physical and mental health. The lines between wellness and beauty have blurred, and we've become increasingly aware that what we put in our bodies is just as important as what we put on them. Each item on this list deserves a coveted spot on your vanity and in your lifestyle for a very specific reason," said the editors at SHAPE in the awards feature.

SHAPE's Beauty Awards highlight the products that stand up to an active, anything-goes lifestyle, all tested by SHAPE editors. The team of beauty experts and editors tested products across different skin types, concerns, tones, and age ranges. This cumulative guide consists of tried-and-true brands, as well as emerging newcomers across all price points, from drugstore favorites to luxury prestige brands.

The full list of winners in SHAPE's 2024 Beauty Awards can be read below and online here .

Best Face Products

Best Cleanser: Epionce Purifying Wash

Best Oil: Sonage Vitality Nourishing Facial Oil

Best Serum: Zo Skin Health Complexion Clarifying Serum

Best Moisturizer: Alastin Ultra Light Moisturizer

Best Exfoliator: Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum

Best Foundation: Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation

Best Tinted Moisturizer: Toty Ilumina CC Cream SPF 50+

Best Bronzer: Saie Dew Bronze

Best Concealer: Caliray Hideaway Color Corrector

Best Eye Treatment: PCA Skin Ideal Complex Revitalizing Eye Gel

Best Eye Shadow: Neen Pretty Shady Trios

Best Neck Treatment: iS CLINICAL Neckperfect Complex

Best Mask: Sonsie Multi Moisture Mask

Best Lipstick: Guerlain the Customizable Ultra-Care Lipstick

Best Hair Products

Most Anticipated Launch: Fenty Hair The Homecurl

Best Hair Dryer: T3 Micro Aire 360

Best Brow Serum: Nulastin BROW Shape Altering Serum

Best Hot Tool: ghd Chronos Flat Iron

Best Laser Hair Remover: Smooth Skin Pure Adapt

Best Conditioner: Redken Acidic Bonding Curls Conditioner

Best Shampoo for Hair Growth: Kitsch Rosemary & Biotin Solid Shampoo

Best Oil Treatment: Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Edge Cleansing Oil

Best Body Products

Best Self Tanner: Tan-Luxe The Gradual Tanning Lotion

Best Lotion: Billie Glow Body Lotion

Best SPF: Oars + Alps Hydrating Antioxidant SPF 50 Spray

Best Body Wash: Pura D'Or 3-in-1 Tea Tree Shampoo, Body & Foot Wash

Best Hand Cream: Retrouvé Dermal Defense Hand Cream

TikTok Loved Products

Best Multitasker: Merit Flush Balm

Best Press-On Nails: Kiss imPRESS Nails

Best Blush: Glo Skin Cream Blush Stick

Best Dermaplaning Tool: Barefaced Facial Razor

Best Brush: Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler

Best Makeup Setting Product: Milani Make It Last Setting Spray

Best Face Mist: BeautyGrass Vibrant Boost Face Mist

Trends & Innovation

Best for Skin Innovation: Deinde Face Stick

Most Sustainable Product: Sud Scrub Body Scrubber

Best Beauty Device: YSE Beauty The Golden Sculpt Face Roller

Best Beauty Ingestible: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Best Breakthrough for Hair: K18 AirWash Dry Shampoo

Best Sleep Mask: Slip Contour Sleep Mask

Best Sun Protection: Sarah Creal Brilliant Repair Shield

Under $50

Drugstore Favorite: CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Best Lip Balm: Rile It's On Lip Balm

Best Nail Polish: Zoya Nail Polish

Best Lip Tint: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine

Best Eyeliner: Jones Road The Best Pencil

Best Teeth Whitening Product: Colgate Optic White ComfortFit LED

Best Mascara: Maybelline Lash Sensational Firework Washable Mascara

Best Essential Oil: Sangre De Fruta Essential Oil Blend Perfume

Best Skin Multitasker: Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré Face & Body Cream

In-Office Treatments/ Prescriptions

BOTOX

Fraxel

Juvederm Voluma

Clear and Brilliant

Diamond Glow

Emsculpt Neo

Sculptra

