Shape Awards Theraderm Eternox® Peptide Crème "Best Iconic Moisturizer"

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapon Skin Health, the makers of the medical grade skin care line Theraderm® Clinical Skin Care, is proud to announce that Theraderm's Eternox® Peptide Crème was named "Best Iconic Moisturizer" in Shape Magazine's 2020 Beauty Awards.

With a thirty-year history, scientifically backed results and 31 patents on its proprietary Soluble Keratin Peptide technology, Eternox is recognized for its efficacy, innovation and outstanding healthy aging properties. Lightweight, yet hydrating, Eternox has a luxurious feel and is clinically proven to decrease the appearance of lax neck skin while reducing facial wrinkles.

The backbone of the Eternox formula are Soluble Keratin Peptides, active molecules that cause rapid rebuilding of collagen. These powerful peptides are found exclusively in Theraderm anti-aging products and act as templates that are exceptionally effective to treat aging, weakened or damaged skin, promoting repair and cell growth in all skin tissue. They stimulate the natural mechanisms of the repair and formation of new matrix proteins, collagen and elastin in human skin, thus driving the body's natural restorative mechanisms at the cellular level.

"The active peptides were originally intended to provide wound-healing agents for severe burns in military patients" shares Board Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and Biochemist James Beckman, MD, of the product's history. "In our testing, it was found that these unique peptides are the ultimate natural active ingredients to restore damaged skin as well as to keep any skin youthful looking. We are honored to receive this recognition from a trusted publication like Shape Magazine acknowledging our product efficacy and years upon years of dedicated research."

Composed of 10-12 amino acids in natural sequence, Soluble Keratin Peptides are almost identical to the amino acid sequence in collagen molecules in human skin. These properties allow repair of damaged collagen, or new collagen formation, at a rate several times greater than normal. The result is elimination of up to 40 percent of laxity in skin causing a markedly diminished number and size of wrinkles.

Theraderm products are available at www.theraderm.net

ABOUT THERADERM

Plastic Surgeon, Dr. James Beckman, CEO and founder of Therapon Skin Health, didn't envision starting a skin care company over two decades ago. He set out to develop products not available at the time to improve the overall skin health and appearance of his own patients.

While treating severely burned patients, Dr. Beckman was determined to improve their quality of life by finding solutions for restoring full function and mobility to skin-grafted hands. This led to the development of Beckman's Skin Care Cream.

The steps to restoring aging skin are to clean and gently remove damaged skin elements or cells, repair the skin, restore skin to its healthiest condition and protect skin from damage.

In 1996, the full Theraderm skin renewal system was completed.

SOURCE Theraderm Skin Health

Related Links

https://www.theraderm.net

