SHAPE Launches Beauty Lab Box For Summer 2021

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) SHAPE is launching the next edition of the SHAPE Beauty Lab Box on June 7, an exclusive offering filled with the latest products from 21 top beauty and wellness brands such as Batiste, Degree, Fortify+ and more. With a value of more than $560, the summer Beauty Lab Box is available to consumers for $45 at Meredith's Magazine Store while supplies last. This offer follows a successful first edition last November, which sold out in just two weeks.

"The Beauty Lab Box delivers just what our audience is hungry for: the joy of discovering vetted, editor-approved products to keep them at the forefront of what's trending," said SVP, Group Publisher Agnes Chapski. "SHAPE's brand expertise provides invaluable access for our beauty advertising partners who want to connect with passionate consumers who are committed to their beauty and workout routines."

Planning to offer a third box for the 2021 holiday season, SHAPE has doubled the value of products in this latest offering since the sell-out Beauty Lab Box last November.

Meredith's SVP e-Commerce & Paid Products Andy Wilson commented, "The SHAPE Beauty Lab Box is one component of Meredith's larger company-wide strategy focused on driving diverse revenue streams and deepening consumer engagement across platforms."

SHAPE editors hand-picked their favorite products for the latest limited-edition Beauty Lab Box. From hydrating skin care and sun protection to eye-catching color cosmetics and sweat-proof body care, this box contains 21 coveted products for the wellness-minded woman from consumer-favorite brands, such as BeautyStat, invisibobble, Purlisse, Skintimate, Vichy and more.

The full list of products included in the SHAPE Beauty Lab Box is as follows:

Batiste, Volumizing Dry Shampoo

BeautyStat, Universal C Skin Refiner

Bella Spirit, Self Tanning Bronzing Drops

Bogavia, Firming Body Serum

CeraVe, Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Sheer Tint SPF 30

Degree , Apple & Gardenia Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant

FOAMIE, Aloe You Very Much Shampoo Bar

Fortify+, Protecting Facial Mist

Grande Cosmetics, GrandePRIMER Pre-Mascara Lengthener & Thickener

Hello, Activated Charcoal Fluoride Free Toothpaste

impress, Color Press-On Manicure in Pick Me Pink

invisibobble, Power in Crystal Clear

Mediheal, W.H.P Brightening & Hydrating Charcoal Mask

Purlisse, Blue Lotus Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen

SeneGence, ShadowSense in Bella Cream and Ballet Slipper

Skintimate, Bloom Razor

StriVectin, SD Advanced PLUS Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate

Swash, Free & Clear Laundry Detergent

Vichy, Mineral 89 Booster Serum (travel size)

WEN, 319 Ultra Nourishing Intensive Body Treatment

YENSA, Pink Lotus Peptide Renewal Eye Cream

To pre-order SHAPE's summer Beauty Lab Box, visit Meredith's Magazine Store here.

ABOUT SHAPE

SHAPE is the authoritative voice speaking directly to women who lead an active lifestyle, rooted in the science-backed expertise of our editors and contributing board of advisors. Through our magazine, website, social platforms and experiences, SHAPE serves as their definitive resource for active wellness, delivering information, stories and a trusted roadmap for our readers to navigate the journey to their goals. We understand her, we motivate her and we speak to her—about the race she trains for, the cooking class she wants to try, the adventure trip she goes on, the workout trend that piques her interest, the new skin care routine she has been searching for. With SHAPE, she has the tools and motivation to stay active, healthy and happy—today and every day. Our trusted voice offers inspiration. She takes the action—and shapes her biggest and boldest life.

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

