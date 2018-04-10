SHAPE Magazine Debuts Redesign With May 2018 Issue

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --SHAPE magazine, Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) leading millennial women's active lifestyle brand with an audience of more than 14 million, today unveiled its inaugural redesign issue.

May 2018 Issue

Incorporating both new editorial content and an elevated look and feel, the new SHAPE provides the service that today's woman desires: beauty and style advice that adapts to her busy life; ways to discover the joys of healthy and delicious eating; relatable tips for health and relationships; and innovative ways to keep her body strong and fit. The May 2018 issue, featuring actress Kate Mara on the cover, hits newsstands April 17.

SHAPE Editor in Chief Elizabeth Goodman Artis led the reimagination of this iconic brand. "Today women want what we call the well-lived life, a more holistic approach to health and happiness," Goodman Artis said. "They know that nurturing one part of life feeds and refreshes another. We want SHAPE to reflect this philosophy."

New sections that reflect today's women's priorities include:

BE Waterproof – The updated beauty section is empowering and personal, with products and ideas that work hard to make active, busy women look and feel their best.

– The updated beauty section is empowering and personal, with products and ideas that work hard to make active, busy women look and feel their best. BE the Style – This expanded fashion section inspires women to define and embrace their own unique personal style.

– This expanded fashion section inspires women to define and embrace their own unique personal style. BE Food Curious – The new food section is about experimenting and having fun, cooking with family and friends, and getting excited about eating food that's as good tasting as it is good for you.

– The new food section is about experimenting and having fun, cooking with family and friends, and getting excited about eating food that's as good tasting as it is good for you. BE Health Wise – SHAPE's health section focuses on culturally relevant physical and mental health topics.

– SHAPE's health section focuses on culturally relevant physical and mental health topics. BE Strong & Fit – This revitalized fitness section offers a deep-dive exploration into the fascinating science and stories behind everyday exercise. The section also includes SHAPE's signature Body Shop feature.

The redesigned SHAPE leads off with the Next Level Living section, a vibrant, engaging, highly visual blend of the coolest, most conversation-worthy products, ideas, and people. It concludes with Impact, a back-page conversation with an influencer or a celebrity on what impacts her life and how she impacts the world around her. The SHAPE cover, as always, will feature an inspiring celebrity while continuing its evolution to further emphasize her entire lifestyle and personality.

"From the elevated design aesthetic to the broadened and updated content mix, this redesign is modern and fresh," said Ann Gobel, the publisher of SHAPE. "Our audience is leading the evolution of what living a healthy, balanced life looks like today. This redesign reflects just that."

Major advertisers in the May 2018 issue include Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble.

For additional information, please visit www.shape.com.

