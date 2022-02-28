Shape Memory Materials Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.79% by 2026| Increasing Shape Memory Materials Demand in the Automotive & Aerospace Sector to Boost Market | Technavio

Shape-memory materials market - Scope

The shape-memory materials market covers the following areas:

Shape-memory materials market - Drivers & Challenges

The shape-memory materials market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies increasing shape-memory materials demand in the automotive and aerospace sector as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Epoxies are the major matrix materials that are used in the aerospace industry, whereas carbon or graphite and aramid are the reinforcement materials that are used in the end-user industries. In addition, the aviation industry is growing significantly, especially in APAC countries, such as China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and India. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization's preliminary compilation of annual global statistics, the total number of passengers carried on scheduled services rose to 4.3 billion in 2018, an increase of 6.4% from 2017. Hence, a rise in aircraft production is expected to drive the adoption of shape-memory materials in the aerospace industry during the forecast period.

However, one of the key challenges to the global shape-memory materials market growth is the concern with the use of smart polymers. Shape memory materials such as polymers face challenges concerning high burst discharge and unpredictable conduct in biphasic discharge profiles. For instance, neuronal burst discharges are defined as three or more action potentials (or spikes) parted by inter-spike phases of less than or equal to 30 milliseconds or two spikes parted by an intermission of less than or equal to 15 milliseconds. Smart polymers also face challenges regarding general medication, discharge kinetics, conformational integrity during handling, and safeguarding biological actions during discharge. This is expected to challenge the growth of the global shape-memory materials market in the forecast period.

Shape-memory materials market - Segmentation Analysis

The shape-memory materials market analysis includes segmentation by end-user (healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the shape memory materials market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Companies Mentioned

The shape-memory materials market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

BASF SE

Boston Centerless Inc.

Chongqing Gearbox Co. Ltd.

Confluent Medical Technologies

Covestro AG

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

DYNALLOY Inc

EUROFLEX GmbH

Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp.

Johnson Matthey Plc

Metalwerks Inc.

Nanoshel LLC

Nippon Steel Corp.

Precision Castparts Corp.

SAES GETTERS Spa

SMP Technologies Inc.

Spintech Holdings Inc.

Stanford Advanced Materials

Ultimate Wireforms Inc.

Shape Memory Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.96 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allegheny Technologies Inc., BASF SE, Boston Centerless Inc., Chongqing Gearbox Co. Ltd., Confluent Medical Technologies, Covestro AG, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DYNALLOY Inc, EUROFLEX GmbH , Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, Metalwerks Inc., Nanoshel LLC, Nippon Steel Corp., Precision Castparts Corp., SAES GETTERS Spa, SMP Technologies Inc., Spintech Holdings Inc., Stanford Advanced Materials, and Ultimate Wireforms Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Allegheny Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 97: Allegheny Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Allegheny Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Allegheny Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Allegheny Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Chongqing Gearbox Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Chongqing Gearbox Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Chongqing Gearbox Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Chongqing Gearbox Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Covestro AG

Exhibit 109: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 110: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Covestro AG - Segment focus

10.7 DYNALLOY Inc

Exhibit 113: DYNALLOY Inc - Overview



Exhibit 114: DYNALLOY Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: DYNALLOY Inc - Key offerings

10.8 Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp.

Exhibit 116: Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Fort Wayne Metals Research Products Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Nippon Steel Corp.

Exhibit 119: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 SAES GETTERS Spa

Exhibit 123: SAES GETTERS Spa - Overview



Exhibit 124: SAES GETTERS Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 125: SAES GETTERS Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: SAES GETTERS Spa - Segment focus

10.11 SMP Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 127: SMP Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: SMP Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: SMP Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Spintech Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 130: Spintech Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Spintech Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Spintech Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

