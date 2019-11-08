Shape Security Honored by VetsinTech

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shape Security, maker of the leading platform for bot and online fraud mitigation for the world's largest companies, will receive the Employment Award from VetsinTech , an organization dedicated to bringing together technology-specific resources and programs for military veterans. The honor recognizes Shape for hiring the highest number of veterans within the VetsinTech Employer Coalition in 2019.

VetsinTech supports transitioning US veterans and their spouses through reintegration services and by connecting them with the national technology ecosystem. Through various partnerships, VetsinTech empowers veterans with new skills and connects them to technology mentors. VetsinTech expects to train over 300 veterans and military spouses for cybersecurity work in 2019, tripling its numbers from 2018.

Shape's Co-Founder and COO, Sumit Agarwal , is himself a military veteran, having served in the United States Air Force for 17 years. "Veterans are born to entrepreneurship and innovation," said Agarwal. "Qualities such as self-motivation, boldness, and risk tolerance make them great leaders. They are accustomed to facing difficult odds while still finding creative ways to achieve their missions. Our veterans have brought tremendous value to Shape."

The percentage of military veterans Shape has hired in the last year is double the percentage of veterans among the U.S. population. The hires have included roles in Shape's product, engineering, security operations, intelligence center, threat solutions, and sales engineering teams. Veterans will continue to play a key role in maintaining Shape's rapid growth.

"Veterans' training and expertise make them uniquely qualified to excel in the cybersecurity field," said Katherine Webster, CEO of VetsinTech. "We are proud that Shape security has found such value in our programs and can think of no better company for our veterans to join as they embark on their post-military careers."

Shape will be recognized at the 5th Annual VetsinTech Fundraising Gala on November 8th at the Marines' Memorial Club in San Francisco. For more information visit https://vetsintech.co/gala-2019/ .

