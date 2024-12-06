Shape the Future of OpenSSL: Election Period Open Now!

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenSSL Foundation and the OpenSSL Corporation announce the start of the election period for the Business Advisory Committees (BACs).



Election Timeline

Start Date: December 5, 2024

Deadline for Voting: December 15, 2024

We encourage all eligible voters to make their voices heard by participating in this election. The invitation to the election has been sent via email. If you encounter any issues, please contact us at [email protected]. If you are not registered yet and would like to participate, register here.

Results Announcement

After the election ends, results will be announced on the community website and via direct email to successful candidates. Elected representatives will be introduced publicly, with their profiles and vision statements shared with the OpenSSL community.

Why Your Vote Matters

"We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who has registered as members and to those who have nominated candidates for the Business Advisory Committees," said Matt Caswell, President of the OpenSSL Foundation. "Your active participation ensures that OpenSSL continues to grow and adapt, meeting the needs of its community and driving its progress forward."

Tim Hudson, President of the OpenSSL Corporation, emphasizes the importance of participation in the BACs election, stating, "Your vote is more than a choice; it is your opportunity to shape the strategic direction of OpenSSL. By casting your vote, you ensure that the needs of your community are represented and that you play an active role in shaping OpenSSL's future. Each elected representative will bring their expertise and insights to a one-year term, contributing meaningfully to advancing our Mission and Values."

For more information about the candidates, the voting process, or the function of the Business Advisory Committees, refer to the OpenSSL Communities website, the OpenSSL blog post, or contact us at [email protected].

OpenSSL