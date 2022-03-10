Shape Up for Spring - Switch From Sheet Pans to Basquettes and Shed the Weight Make All Your Favorite Recipes with Less Grease and Fat

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Make five-star sheet pan recipes with all of the flavor but only a fraction of the fat by using Basquettes!

Grease drips through Basquettes for meals that are healthier than sheet pan cooking. Same great taste but lots less fat and calories! Multi-level Basquettes mean more cooking capabilities than sheet pans. Cook layers of food - save time and energy!

Recently the Food Network shared a Sheetpan Sausage Supper recipe by one of our favorite recipe developers Ree Drummond, most commonly known as The Pioneer Woman. The featured recipe of sausages and veggies shows the fully cooked meal sitting in grease on a sheet pan. We found this a little ironic since Ree has been very open about her recent weight loss journey. So we cooked a similar meal in Basquettes – The Everything Basket. The grease and fat dripped out to result in the same delicious food but with less grease, less calories and food that is better for your heart, better for your weight and more. Compare the photos and you will see!

As the name suggests, Basquettes – The Everything Basket is capable of just about anything - but its superpower is making easier, faster and healthier food with 50% less grease, whether in the oven or on the grill. With a patent-pending, fat-draining design that enables home chefs to cook multiple layers of food in a fraction of the time while also eliminating the need to tediously flip each piece, Basquettes is the most innovative cookware and grillware product on the market today. It supports nearly all diets including vegan, vegetarian, Keto, Whole 30, Paleo, and the list goes on. Make almost any sheet pan recipe – you only need the sheet pan for under the Basquettes!

The innovative, stackable basket set, that can be used on the grill and in the oven, is comprised of two multi-functional and multi-positional nesting baskets that feature removable and adjustable tops, plus patent-pending intertwining legs, allowing them to be stacked and flipped in any direction and in one easy motion. The heightened position of the wire baskets enables grease to drip through and air to circulate, resulting in healthy eats and fast cooking times. Use these cooking baskets for air-frying, crisping, roasting, rotisserie, dehydrating, grilling, smoking and cooling. There's no longer a need for tons of single-use gadgets cluttering countertops and shelves. Basquettes replaces large appliances and multicookers that take up precious counter and cabinet space like air-fryers, dehydrators, rotisserie ovens, indoor grills, grill baskets, smokers and more.

Founded by a dynamic mother-daughter duo on a mission to bring the joy back to cooking, Basquettes' all-in-one functionality coupled with its easy-to-use design makes cooking more accessible and fun for all skill levels. People can unleash their culinary creativity for all occasions and everyday meals and snacks. The pieces of this six-piece set can be mixed and matched to achieve endless cooking and grilling possibilities.

"When cooking in the oven, you can stack the two baskets with a protein on top and veggies on bottom. The juices from the protein will drip down and flavor the veggies without them sitting in grease. Plus, you can cook multiple layers of food with Basquettes – like heating French bread on the top level," said Lauren Wilmot, the young co-founder. "Or you can use the baskets separately with the tops on to hold snacks like kale chips or chicken wings in place for easy flipping and even cooking. On the grill, remove the legs and tops and use just the baskets to keep small foods like shrimp from slipping through the grates, or put the tops on to prevent crumbly foods like stuffed sliders from falling apart while flipping. For smoking or rotisserie, keep the legs on to elevate food from the heat. However you choose to use Basquettes, it will bring fun back to cooking while giving you valuable time to spend with family and friends."

About Basquettes – The Everything Basket

Basquettes are PFOA and PTFE free, scratch and corrosion resistant, and the stainless-steel construction means the baskets are safe for metal grill tools and dishwashers. Basquettes, available at Amazon Prime for $135, makes a great Mother's Day and Father's Day gift.

