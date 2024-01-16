ShapeBlue and DIMSI Form Strategic Partnership to Empower Private Cloud Builders in France

News provided by

ShapeBlue

16 Jan, 2024, 03:00 ET

ShapeBlue, the CloudStack company, announces a strategic partnership with DIMSI to deliver private cloud  services in France, aimed at meeting growing demand in the region.

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeBlue, a global leader in delivering CloudStack engineering services and support, is announcing a strategic partnership with DIMSI, a pioneer in delivering innovative cloud services and support in France. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing cloud infrastructure solutions and support for organizations in the region, implementing Apache CloudStack as their IaaS cloud computing platform.

Both companies recognize the significant benefits enterprises can achieve with cloud repatriation and managing their own infrastructure. Building an on-premise cloud environment, guarantees better control over costs in the long term, improved security, an option to maximize your hardware investments, and ensures compliance with national regulations. Orchestrating the IT environment with Apache CloudStack - a proven and powerful open-source solution enables companies to achieve simplicity, and flexibility and utilize the existing IT environment in the best way.

Giles Sirett, CEO of ShapeBlue commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with DIMSI to address the needs of the French market. We have a global footprint as a business, with customers in 19 different countries, but France has remained a challenge to us to date. DIMSI bring local expertise and experience with dealing with a range of procurement models.

We are seeing globally increased demand for our CloudStack-related services: driven by the desire of organisations to repatriate cloud workloads and changes in the virtualisation market. By partnering with DIMSI we aim to repeat the success that we have seen in other markets."

DIMSI and ShapeBlue recognize the rising need for companies building private clouds to have a reliable partner, with proven expertise in building and managing IaaS with Apache CloudStack. They join forces to help companies in France harness the potential of open-source technology backed up by reliable support. While DIMSI brings their expertise in implementing private cloud solutions, ShapeBlue puts on top unbeatable experience with Apache CloudStack, cloud architecture and software engineering and software development services to develop features and integrations for Apache CloudStack.

"For the past eight years, we've had the privilege of collaborating with Shapeblue. I confidently place our trust in Giles, Steve, and their team as we embark on implementing public and private cloud solutions. This marks a crucial step for our clients who seek control over their consumption and aspire to reduce their environmental footprint. We're excited about the journey ahead!", said Gregoire Lamodiere, CEO of DIMSI.

This new partnership allows French customers to benefit from the local presence of DIMSI,  their experience as a CloudStack integrator and ShapeBlue's 100s of man-years of experience in designing and building complex cloud, network, and storage infrastructure with globally leading skills in Apache CloudStack.

About DIMSI

DIMSI is a French integrator of Cloud solutions that operates and deploys private and public cloud infrastructures mainly based on the Open Source Apache CloudStack solution.

DIMSI is also the creator of the open-source backup solution Backroll.

With teams strategically positioned in Paris, Lorient, and Lyon, DIMSI offers comprehensive services throughout France, extending its support to include overseas departments and territories.

About ShapeBlue

ShapeBlue is the largest independent integrator of CloudStack technologies globally and a specialists in designing and implementing IaaS cloud infrastructures for both private and public cloud implementations. The company combines 100s of person-years of experience in designing and building complex network, storage and compute infrastructures with globally leading skills in Apache CloudStack. ShapeBlue's services include consulting, integration, training and infrastructure support.

Also from this source

ShapeBlue und DIMSI gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein, um Private-Cloud-Anbieter in Frankreich zu unterstützen

ShapeBlue, ein Weltmarktführer auf dem Gebiet der Bereitstellung von CloudStack-Engineering-Services und -Support, gibt eine strategische...

ShapeBlue et DIMSI annoncent un partenariat stratégique pour accompagner les entreprises souhaitant déployer leurs clouds privé en France.

ShapeBlue, leader mondial dans la prestation de services d'ingénierie et de support CloudStack, annonce un partenariat stratégique avec DIMSI,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.