ShapeBlue, the CloudStack company, announces a partnership with proIO to deliver private cloud services in Germany, aimed at meeting growing demand in the region

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeBlue , a leader in delivering CloudStack engineering services and support, announces a partnership with proIO, a German Private Cloud Provider empowering SMBs across various industries through its Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Managed Hosting solutions. This collaboration marks a milestone in advancing cloud infrastructure and support for organizations in the region, implementing Apache CloudStack as their IaaS platform.

Both companies recognize the benefits of having control over your cloud infrastructure and having a reliable partner delivering a fully managed IaaS solution. Embracing a managed private cloud environment ensures better cost management and enhances security measures, maximizes hardware investments, ensures flexibility and compliance with regulations. Utilizing CloudStack to orchestrate the IT environment offers companies unparalleled flexibility to tailor their infrastructure to their unique needs while leveraging existing resources effectively.

Giles Sirett, CEO of ShapeBlue commented: "With the partnership with proIO we address the needs of SMBs in Germany for powerful managed cloud. We will focus on adoption of open-source technology, helping them to control costs and ensure reliability.

ShapeBlue has a global footprint, with customers in 19 countries. Driven by the desire of organisations to repatriate cloud workloads and changes in the market, with proIO we aim to repeat the success that we have in other markets."

proIO and ShapeBlue join forces to help companies in Germany harness the potential of open-source technology backed up by reliable support.

"With our expertise and proven offerings, we will develop innovative solutions and deliver optimal results. We are convinced that this partnership will open up further opportunities and that we can achieve even more together. We look forward to working with ShapeBlue to develop forward-thinking solutions and support our customers in the best possible way.", says Swen Brüseke, CEO at proIO.

This new partnership allows German companies to benefit from the local presence of proIO, their experience as a CloudStack integrator and ShapeBlue's 100s of man-years of experience in designing and building complex cloud, network, and storage infrastructure with Apache CloudStack.

proIO

proIO is a Private Cloud Provider empowering German SMBs through its Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Managed Hosting solutions, based in Frankfurt, Germany.

ShapeBlue

ShapeBlue is the largest independent integrator of CloudStack technologies globally and specialists in designing and implementing IaaS cloud infrastructures for private and public cloud implementations.

SOURCE ShapeBlue