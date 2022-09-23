Shapellx Celebrates Three Years of Supporting Bold Self-Expression Through Shapewear

This September, Shapellx Day Offers Exclusive Access to Deals on a Variety of Versatile Fan-Favorite Options

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 21st-27th, Shapellx celebrates its third anniversary with the first-ever launch of Shapellx Day, inviting women everywhere to unleash the unique bombshell within and score access to incredible fan-favorite product promotions. Since 2019, Shapellx has become the trusted brand for trendsetters who believe true "beauty" does not conform to someone else's ideals. Made to push the limits of what's possible in shapewear, an expansive selection of versatile styles joyfully celebrate self-expression, offering the freedom of comfort and reliable support anytime, anywhere.

After three years of stunning new designs, Shapellx fans cannot get enough of the brand's specific attention to wearability, variety, and sustainability. Five distinctive collections include more than 200 products engineered to deliver unparalleled performance while complimenting every wardrobe. Innovative AirSlimⓇ, PowerConcealTM, CoreSculptTM and Eco Series shapewear, in addition to NeoSweatⓇ activewear, sculpt a smooth, toned foundation for women who insist on being nothing but themselves every day, on every occasion.

Shapellx is honored to have earned the trust of over 5,000 brand ambassadors and affiliates who proudly share their first-hand experience with the brand. In 2022, the team initiated powerful social media campaigns like #myuniqueside that brought to light real-life stories of positive self-image. In May, Shapellx honored the modern-day superheroes called "mom," following up with a Breastfeeding campaign to support all approaches to motherhood. Featured in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, and on the Today Show, media coverage topped 8.6 billion views, allowing the brand a larger platform to share its empowering message.

With sustainability always top of mind, Shapellx offers a curated collection of essentials to suit any style, occasion or event. Uniquely breathable material features advanced performance technology, providing all day comfort at the office, while sweating it out at the gym, shopping with friends, or making an unforgettable first date impression. The complete line of shapewear, underwear, loungewear and activewear is engineered to embrace curves with the perfect amount of supportive stretch, becoming one with the body in seamless harmony.

Starting September 21st, see why women across the nation choose to shape their lives with this well-established brand and join the Shapellx Day celebration by accessing exclusive product deals. Start browsing now at shapellx.com and follow @ShapellxOfficial on Instagram for self-love style inspiration. Shapellx - Live. Laugh. Xpress.

About Shapellx:

Shapellx is one of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brands focused on providing a wide variety of women's shapewear solutions. The brand is on a mission to create a world where women can fully express their unique beauty and reshape their lives on their terms. In the last three years, Shapellx has introduced a collection of over 200 styles, offering a variety of flattering silhouettes for any occasion. With the highest quality fabrics and sustainable practices, each piece is carefully curated to provide a solution for any outfit in any closet, giving every woman the freedom to express her unique style and reveal her true self to the world. Shop now at shapellx.com and follow @ShapellxOfficial on Instagram for self-love style inspiration. Shapellx - Live. Laugh. Xpress.

