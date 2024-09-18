Shapellx's 5th Anniversary: A Milestone of Innovation and Empowerment with Exciting New Releases

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 5th anniversary, Shapellx, a leading women's shapewear brand with over 5 million members, 15,000 ambassadors, 130,000 positive reviews, and a record of selling an item every 20 seconds, invites everyone to come together in honoring five years of milestones and empowerment. The celebration features an online campaign and the launch of several new products, along with exclusive limited-edition items in the brand's signature colors, highlighting Shapellx's commitment to comfort and style.

The celebration kicked off with the release of a visually captivating video titled "Shapewear Through the Eras: A Journey of Transformation." The video delves into the evolution of women's fashion, showing how women have shaped their bodies to match changing beauty standards over the centuries. While the pursuit of beauty remains timeless, modern women place greater emphasis on comfort and personal experience. Today, Shapellx advocates for women's freedom to embrace their natural curves with confidence, style, and unmatched comfort. By empowering women to define their own beauty standards, Shapellx encourages them to create their own transformative moments.

Reflecting this ethos, Shapellx has spearheaded several notable campaigns that showcase its dedication to empowerment and innovation throwing back to the past year. Shapellx partnered with Clean the World to promote eco-friendly initiatives and encourage sustainable practices among its consumers. This collaboration underscored the brand's commitment to environmental responsibility. Following this, in April, the launch of the Inner Armor collection introduced an unprecedented concept aimed at empowering women with a new type of "armor" that foster self-confidence and self-expression. In July, the brand unveiled a Lady Liberty-themed campaign highlighted the Butt-Lifting Collection's perfect balance between functionality, comfort, and confidence in a humorous and dramatic presentation. This campaign demonstrated Shapellx's innovative approach to everyday wear, ensuring women feel comfortable and empowered in any situation.

During the celebration, Shapellx also unveiled several new products. The AirSlim® Butt-Lifting High Waist Panty, inspired by the success of the acclaimed AirSlim® Butt-Lifting High Waist Shorts from the Butt-Lifting Collection, is Shapellx's response to customer feedback and demand for diverse styles. This panty features a custom logo waistband that prevents rolling, high-compression fabric for waist shaping, and a hook-and-eye closure with a side zipper. Similarly, the AirSlim® Mid-Rise Butt-Lifting Shaper Panty enhances curves with firming fabric, flatters the abdomen, and features anti-roll silicone lace, combining functionality with a touch of elegance.

For consumers facing the challenge of finding bras for larger busts, Shapellx introduced the CoreSculpt™ Supportive Unlined Lace Underwired Bra, offering superior support and comfort. This also marks Shapellx's expansion beyond shapewear as it continues to diversify its lingerie line.

All Shapellx products have undergone 537 days of refinement and 99 rigorous tests to ensure perfection, reflecting the brand's dedication to balancing comfort with functionality while enhancing the natural beauty of diverse body types. Additionally, both the Lace Glamour Flawless Fit Thong Bodysuit and CoreSculpt™ Supportive Unlined Lace Underwired Bra are available in berry, a brand-exclusive color, adding a touch of mystery and elegance.

As part of its anniversary celebration, Shapellx is offering a range of online promotional deals from September 18th to October 2nd, including sitewide buy-two-get-one-free deals with no minimum purchase along with free shipping on all orders, making it the brand's biggest sale of the year. To amplify this milestone, a four-week out-of-home (OOH) advertising will launch across key U.S. metropolitan areas during the Brand Day campaign. This marks the brand's first outdoor advertisement initiative, aimed at boosting awareness of the brand and its brand day deals while strengthening its presence in these key areas.

For more details and to join the celebration, please visit https://www.shapellx.com/pages/shapellx-5-years-anniversary, or engage with the Shapellx community on Instagram @shapellxofficial.

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a leading brand specializing in shapewear and body shaping products. With a focus on creating sustainable products and processes, Shapellx offers a range of high-quality, comfortable, and stylish solutions that enhance natural beauty while minimizing environmental impact. With innovative designs and a customer-centric approach, Shapellx continues to redefine the shapewear industry, helping women worldwide embrace their curves and feel confident in their own skin.

CONTACT: Olivia, [email protected]

SOURCE Shapellx