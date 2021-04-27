Shapermint Seeking its First-Ever 'Chief Mom Officer'

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapermint , the fast-growing DTC intimates marketplace and creator of brands Empetua and truekind , announced today via Chief Brand Officer, Siobhán Lonergan's LinkedIn, the brand's national search for its first-ever Chief Mom Officer.

This past year brought a number of issues to light, including the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on women in the workplace. As reported by CBS News, more than 3 million women dropped from the U.S. labor force due to pandemic-related issues. With a majority of those being mothers, Shapermint aims to address these disparities and reshape the modern workplace.

This Mother's Day 2021, the company is searching to fill the new, salaried Chief Mom Officer position, and calling on all moms across the country to apply. Beginning today, Tuesday, April 27th, Shapermint is accepting applications through their online job portal at Shapermint.com, and will onboard one lucky applicant following the Mother's Day Weekend to carry out its mission of supporting women and reshaping the future for generations to come.

"Eighty percent of Shapermint customers are inspiring mothers, aunts, grandmothers, sisters and caregivers who carry out the incredible role of shaping the next generation," said Siobhán Lonergan, Chief Brand Officer of Shapermint. "We know how challenging the past year has been for women in the workforce, particularly moms and mother-figures who have also been forced to take on the many roles of teacher, chef, coach, IT support and so much more throughout the pandemic. Being a mom is one of the most important jobs of all, and we want to celebrate the amazing women in our lives this Mother's Day. Our Shapermint family, together with our first-ever Chief Mom Officer, will work to shape a brighter workplace and more inclusive future."

The progressive shapewear and intimates company, which utilizes a work-from-home model, fosters a positive work culture grounded in fun, progressive learning, and work-life balance. During a time when many mothers and parents are in need of a flexible position that allows them to balance their roles both at work and at home, Shapermint's Chief Mom Officer will take on a highly creative role with the freedom to work remotely. The candidate will be responsible for championing women in the workplace and body positivity first and foremost, and also aiding the product innovation, market research, content creation, brand ambassador teams and more.

For more information about Shapermint or to apply for the Chief Mom Officer role, visit www.shapermint.com and follow @Shapermint on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Shapermint's Chief Mom Officer Job Application:

No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents 18+. Applications will be accepted beginning 4/27/21 and ending 5/11/21. See official job description and application details at www.shapermint.com.

About Shapermint:

Shapermint is a shapewear and intimates marketplace that carries everyday essentials from 13 brands, including household names Hanes and Maidenform, as well as their own brands Empetua and truekind . Launched in 2018, the company has grown from 0 to over 4 million customers in less than three years due in large part to its proactive role in tackling unrealistic beauty expectations. Through its thoughtfully curated products, community involvement and philanthropic efforts, Shapermint´s mission is to shape the lives of our customers by providing everyday essentials that support all body types, shapes and sizes. We want to inspire confidence and embrace body positivity through our brand communication and through the partners we work with.

SOURCE Shapermint